Nimbus Dance Presents Spring Season Beginning This Month

Performances run March 31-April 2.

Mar. 14, 2023  
Acclaimed Jersey City dance company Nimbus Dance presents its Spring Season at Jersey City's Nimbus Arts Center March 31-April 2, audaciously showcasing a medley of dances that illuminate and inspire with breathtakingly physical, emotional, and musical performances.

The performances include the highly anticipated world premiere of The New Tide by choreographer Dawn Marie Bazemore which explores the early photography of 20th century cultural icon: photojournalist, filmmaker, author, and composer Gordon Parks. Using Mr. Parks' 1940s-50s era images and set to the music of legendary Soul and R&B singer Sam Cooke, The New Tide is at once a treatise on two essential 20th century American cultural figures and also a journey in dance, imagery, and sound to an era that defined a "new Americana" in music, politics, media, diversity, and civil rights. Nimbus also reprises choreographer Darshan Singh Bhuller's 2018 duet Dew Point, a deeply ruminative piece that references the 1967 Supreme Court Case, Loving v. Virginia, the Vietnam war, and Bhuller's personal experiences.

Finally, the program culminates with Nimbus Artistic Director Samuel Pott's Spring. Set to Aaron Copland's score Appalachian Spring, this work premiered to widespread acclaim at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, commissioned by the New Jersey Symphony in celebration of their 100th Anniversary Season. Originally choreographed by Martha Graham and recognized as a quintessential piece of American culture, Pott's interpretation of this seminal music reflects on the cyclical nature of family, generations, and nature's seasons. The result, called "expressive and striking" (Courtney Smith, NJarts.net), inspires and evokes a vision of "Americana" that looks both forward and backward.

"The magic of this program is that it plays on the heartstrings of what it is to be American in this time," says Samuel Pott, "the ways that we crave to connect and reconcile with the past; and also to build a new future for ourselves, for our families and our community. The notion of The New Americana - that who we are is both based in the past and in the future - resounds powerfully and beautifully in these dances."




