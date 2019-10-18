Newark Recruitment Fair Promotes Afterschool Learning Opportunities For Newark Youth

Newark Thrives!, in partnership with the City of Newark, Newark Public Schools Office of Family and Community Engagement and Office of Expanded Learning Time, Newark Arts Education Roundtable (NAER), and Out-of-School Time (OST) program providers, will be hosting "Citywide Lights On! Afterschool-Newark" on Saturday, October 26th from 11:00 am-3:00 pm at Speedway Academies, 701 S. Orange Ave, Newark, New Jersey.

Lights On! Afterschool is a nationwide event celebrating the importance of afterschool programming in the lives of children, families and communities. The goal of the event is to highlight the many ways afterschool programs support students in their growth by offering them opportunities to explore and discover new things while building 21st century skills. Lights On! Afterschool sends a powerful message about how young people spend the many hours beyond the school day matters- and that millions of young people across the country are in need quality afterschool programs.

Providing Newark youth with high-quality out-of-school time experiences supports Newark Mayor Ras Baraka's commitment to the development of the city's young people. Mayor Baraka stated, "We appreciate the Newark Thrives! organization for bringing us Citywide Lights On! for three years. It is important that young people and families are made aware of the multitude of out-of-school time opportunities that exist in Newark, and Newark Thrives! does a great job citywide of helping young people and their parents match interests and need with yearlong opportunities for learning and skill building."

Afterschool programming is equally as important to the Newark Public School district, as noted by Sarah Cruz, Special Assistant of Extended Learning, "We love that there is an event every year that highlights the wonderful afterschool programs taking place in Newark. Newark Thrives' organization of a citywide event is great for families. With 35,000 youth in our district, we are happy that a forum exists for our youth and families to see that there is an out-of-school time program for nearly every interest and need in Newark in addition to those offered by the school district."

Newark Thrives! works to improve access to and participation in high-quality out of school time opportunities for Newark youth by leveraging resources, convening stakeholders, and empowering young people, families, and educators. Currently, there are over 200 out-of-school time (OST) afterschool and summer programs in Newark serving over 20,000 young people. This event will provide a space for Newark community organizations and program providers to promote youth development, showcase the wide-ranging programs available, educate parents and families, and recruit young people. Lights-On! Afterschool-Newark will feature 50 program providers, hands-on learning activities, workshops, free food and giveaways, and live performances from the Lights On! Youth Talent Stage at Speedway Academies. Lights-On Afterschool!-Newark is open to all Newark youth, families, educators, program providers and community leaders. Youth and families must register at the following link: tinyurl.com/LightsOn19





