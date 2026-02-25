Art House Gallery to Showcase SECRET GARDEN Exhibition in March 2026

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Art House Productions (Executive Artistic Director Meredith Burns and Gallery Director Andrea McKenna) will present SECRET GARDEN, a solo exhibition honoring the life and work of Gordana Jerosimic. Co-curated by Andrea McKenna and Ivy Huang of IMUR Gallery, the exhibition will be on view at the Art House Gallery from March 6 through March 29, 2026.

The exhibition opens during JC Fridays on Friday, March 6 from 6:00–9:00 p.m., with an Opening Reception on Saturday, March 7 from 5:00–7:00 p.m. Gallery hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00–4:00 p.m. All artwork will be available for purchase in person at Art House Gallery, 345 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ, and online via the Art House Online Gallery.

About the Exhibition

In loving memory of Gordana Jerosimic (1953–2025), SECRET GARDEN honors an artist whose practice was defined by generosity, imagination, and lifelong artistic growth.

“Presenting Gordana's work is essential not only to preserve her legacy, but to recognize the quiet yet profound impact she had as both an artist and educator. Her participation in last year's inaugural Jersey City-wide arts competition for students aged 14–21 — now renamed Secret Garden — intentionally echoes her earlier solo exhibition at IMUR Gallery of the same title. The naming creates a direct lineage between her practice and the competition's values: inner worlds, symbolism, and creative freedom, offered forward to the next generation.

By foregrounding the work of art educators, we affirm the importance of those who shape creative futures while sustaining their own artistic voices, often beyond the spotlight. This exhibition holds particular meaning for IMUR Gallery, as Gordana was the first artist we represented. Continuing to present her work is an act of gratitude and responsibility — honoring our beginnings and ensuring her vision remains visible and alive.” — Ivy Huang, Founder and Gallery Director, IMUR

“Gordana's interpretations of nature and its inhabitants are so intricately constructed that, from a distance, her work appears almost photographic. Up close, the delicacy of her linework and bold, intentional use of color reveal a richly imagined world that invites viewers to linger. Each piece balances precision and fantasy, creating a captivating visual experience. I am honored to collaborate with Ivy in presenting this beautiful body of work.” — Andrea McKenna, Gallery Director, Art House Gallery.