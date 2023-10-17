New Session of Improv Classes For Adults and Teens Come to Vivid Stage

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is offering a new season of improv classes for adults and teens aged 18 and up. The next session, which includes beginner and intermediate/advanced classes and a performance workshop, begins on November 7.

The beginner level Improv class begins on November 9, and continues on Thursday evenings from 7:30-9:30 pm for six weeks. The intermediate/advanced level Improv class begins on November 7, and continues on Tuesday evenings from 7:30-9:30 pm for six weeks. Advanced Improv - Performance Workshop will begin on November 15 on Wednesday evenings from 7:00-9:00 for five weeks. There will be no class the week of Thanksgiving.

The instructor for both beginner and int/adv classes is Shereen Hickman, returning for a second year to Vivid Stage. Shereen Hickman is best known as a creator/lead clown for the world-renowned Cirque du Soleil. She starred as Ginger in Zumanity in Las Vegas, then went on to Broadway to create the leading female role of Margaret in Banana Shpeel (directed by David Shiner). She then toured under the Big Top as Deeda in Amaluna (with Tony award winning director Diane Paulus). Currently, she is clowning around on the streets of NYC with 3am Theatre and The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus as well upcoming performances at Lincoln Center with Parallel Exit/Sunset Circus. Shereen studied at the Groundlings School of Improv in LA and has an extensive career in voiceovers. A lover of fun and general whimsy, Shereen seeks to spark laughter with others in need of a chuckle.

Improv for Teens and Adults provides students an introduction to improv comedy or a further exploration of what they’ve previously learned. Students will think on their feet by freeing their mind, body and imagination through group exercises and games in a safe and supportive atmosphere. Returning students will learn more complex games that require keeping multiple balls in the air while maintaining connection with scene partners. These classes provide a fun creative outlet while honing skills such as teamwork, spontaneity and careful listening that will enhance any professional pursuit.

For students ready to perform, Vivid offers Advanced Improv - Performance Workshop, taught by Dave Maulbeck. This class is designed for experienced improvisers looking to refine their craft, and truly experience 3 weeks of performance. Class members will form teams, and create their own unique comedic shows. In this intensive course, you'll work closely with your ensemble to develop a signature style and prepare for a show that's all your own.

Dave Maulbeck is an entertainment artist and member of the Screen Actors Guild. He has starred in several commercials, including the Super Bowl Ad - Groundhog Day, for truTV, and as the Polish Polisher for Burger King. With film credits including the evil Dr. Wily in Megaman, and the main character Dracula Goes to Camp, Dave is no stranger to the screen. In 2007 Dave co-founded Chicken Scoop Productions where he executive produced several spec pilots, music videos, and web series. More recently he has been developing animation projects with BEHIND the BAG! Productions, where he is co-creator and illustrator of The Kinetix, a comic book series featuring high school superheroes whose powers derive from their respective disabilities, which recently reached full funding on Kickstarter.

Registration information can be found at https://www.vividstage.org/copy-of-2023-2024-improv-classes. New this season: Beginner and Int/Advl improv classes will be held at Calvary Church, 31 Woodland Avenue, Summit, NJ. The Advanced Improv - Performance Workshop will be held at the Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue in Summit. Both venues are wheelchair accessible.For more information for any of Vivid Stage’s programs, please call 908-514-9654, and visit www.vividstage.org.