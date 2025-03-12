New Jersey Symphony Will Perform STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS IN CONCERT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Jersey Symphony will present Star Wars: The Force Awakens in Concert brought to life by composer John Williams’ GRAMMY Award-winning score performed live to the film. The concert will be led by conductor Constantine Kitsopoulos on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 7:30 pm, at Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank; Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 7:30 pm, at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown; Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 8 pm, at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark; and Sunday, April 13, at 3 pm, at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick.

In Star Wars: The Force Awakens in Concert, the GRAMMY®-winning soundtrack by legendary composer John Williams will be performed along to the Oscar-nominated film to thrilling effect in a live concert experience.

Thirty years since the destruction of the second Death Star, the sinister First Order, commanded by the mysterious Snoke and apprentice Kylo Ren, rises from the ashes of the Empire. The Resistance, led by General Leia Organa, attempts to thwart the First Order's threat, but they’re desperate for help. Rey, a desert scavenger, and Finn, an ex-stormtrooper, find themselves joining forces with Han Solo and Chewbacca in a perilous mission to return a BB-unit droid back to the Resistance with a map to Luke Skywalker.

Since the release of the first Star Wars movie over 45 years ago, the Star Wars saga has had a seismic impact on both cinema and culture, inspiring audiences around the world with its mythic storytelling, captivating characters, groundbreaking special effects, and iconic musical scores composed by Williams.

Comments