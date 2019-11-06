New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Members To perform Handel's MESSIAH With Montclair State University Singers

Members of the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra perform Handel's Messiah with the Montclair State University Singers and a quartet of vocal soloists. Performances take place on December 20 at 8 pm at the Richardson Auditorium in Princeton and December 22 at 7 pm at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark.

Mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges returns to NJSO stages for Handel's masterwork-a Christmastime tradition in concert halls and churches across the world. Conductor Roderick Cox, soprano Sarah Shafer, tenor Frederick Ballentine and bass-baritone Douglass Williams make their NJSO debuts.

"Cox is a trailblazer ... a conductor who will be in the vanguard," The Minnesota Star Tribune writes of the Minnesota Orchestra associate conductor.

The Star-Ledger has praised the NJSO's past performances of the masterwork with the Montclair State University Singers, writing: "Together, orchestra, chorus, conductor and soloists brought out the work's many shades, and delivered that one particular seasonal requirement, a rousing 'Hallelujah.'"

Concert tickets start at $20 and are available for purchase at njsymphony.org or 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476). Student tickets are $10, available at njsymphony.org/students one month in advance.

NJSO Accent events include a pre-concert carol sing with the Montclair State University Singers and Heather J. Buchanan on December 20 at 7 pm. Learn more at njsymphony.org/accents.

Learn more at njsymphony.org/messiah.

CONCERT PROGRAM

Handel's Messiah

Friday, December 20, at 8 pm | Richardson Auditorium in Princeton

Sunday, December 22, at 7 pm | Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark

RODERICK COX conductor

Sarah Shafer soprano

J'NAI BRIDGES mezzo-soprano

FREDERICK BALLENTINE tenor

Douglas Williams bass-baritone

MONTCLAIR STATE UNIVERSITY SINGERS | Heather J. Buchanan, conductor

Members of the NEW JERSEY SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

HANDEL Messiah





