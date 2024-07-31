New Jersey State Council On The Arts Approves Over $30 Million In Grants, Names New Chair

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New Jersey State Council on the Arts yesterday awarded more than $30 million in grants to support approximately 900 arts organizations, projects, and artists throughout the state. The grants were approved at the Council's 58th Annual Meeting in Trenton, which featured a special musical performance by Hector Morales, a 2024 Arts Council Heritage Fellow.

State funding for the Arts Council comes from the revenue generated through the State's Hotel/Motel Occupancy Fee, and supports arts activity in all 21 counties. From the smallest neighborhoods to the largest cities, artists and arts organizations strengthen communities and offer solutions for complex issues we all care about - quality education, health and wellness, thriving economies, cross-cultural understanding, and more.

"The investment made in our state's artists and organizations has a direct, positive impact on New Jersey residents, families, businesses, and communities," said Acting Governor Tahesha Way, who oversees the Council in her role as Secretary of State. "It's an honor to work closely with the Council to help our state's creative industries thrive, and to ensure New Jersey's diverse constituencies can access the many benefits of the arts."

As the largest funder of the arts in New Jersey, the majority of Council grants provide the type of funding most challenging for nonprofits to find: multiyear, flexible support to help organizations pay for basic operations in service to their missions. Council Executive Director Allison Tratner remarked, "The grants voted on reflect the Council's commitment to listening to field needs and then taking action. Over $20 million dollars in operating support was approved, signaling a historic mark of progress for the Council and our sector. We are extremely grateful to the Murphy Administration for the ongoing support of New Jersey's vital arts community."

In addition to the grants announcement, the Council also named Felicia Grant to succeed Elizabeth Mattson as the Board Chair. Grant previously served as the Council's 2nd Vice Chair, and Mattson served as Chair since July 2012. "I humbly welcome the opportunity to lead the Council in this exciting new chapter, as we kickoff a historic grant cycle," said Council Chair Felicia Grant. "I look forward to working with my fellow board members and our dedicated staff to help build a better New Jersey for people of all ages, and all walks of life, through the arts."

The Council also shared its Year In Review for Fiscal Year 2024, highlighting the impact of the past year's grant programs and services offered to artists, arts workers, and organizations throughout the state.

View a list of FY2025 grants by county.

View a list of FY2025 grants by category/discipline.

View the Year In Review: Fiscal Year 2024.

