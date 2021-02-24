Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Jersey Performing Arts Center Announces New Virtual Show JUSTIN WILLMAN MAGIC FOR HUMANS

Justin is bringing his humorous and heartfelt style of street magic right to your living room.

Feb. 24, 2021  

New Jersey Performing Arts Center Announces New Virtual Show JUSTIN WILLMAN MAGIC FOR HUMANS

New Jersey Performing Arts Center has announced an all-new virtual show by Justin Willman. If you've seen Justin Willman's "Magic for Humans" on Netflix, you know that he's the king of creative stunts and illusions that fill audiences with wonder and laughter.

Now, Justin's bringing his humorous and heartfelt style of street magic right to your living room. This interactive show features magic, comedy, and unexpected surprises via Zoom, for one incredible hour that's sure to delight everyone in your family. Be sure to reserve your screen by Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. for only $25.00 by visiting NJPAC.org

Each ticket allows viewing on one device, so you can choose to enjoy the show solo or share the fun. During the performance, Justin will see, hear, and interact with you in real-time, making this a truly unique experience! Capacity is limited, so get your tickets today before they magically disappear...


