New Jersey Performing Arts Center Celebrates Songs By Peggy Lee & Frank Sinatra This February

Featuring Aloe Blacc, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Paula Cole, Bettye Lavette, Christian Mcbride, Rachael Price, Brian Stokes Mitchell and more.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
SENIOR MOMENTS - BIG BEAVER to Have World Premiere At Middletown Arts Center Photo 2 SENIOR MOMENTS - BIG BEAVER to Have World Premiere At Middletown Arts Center
Aspire Performing Arts Will Present INTO THE WOODS in Fair Lawn This Month Photo 3 Aspire Performing Arts Will Present INTO THE WOODS in Fair Lawn This Month
Photos: First Look at North Star Theater Company's THE FULL MONTY in Rehearsal Photo 4 Photos: First Look at North Star Theater Company's THE FULL MONTY in Rehearsal

New Jersey Performing Arts Center Celebrates Songs By Peggy Lee & Frank Sinatra This February

New Jersey Performing Arts Center Celebrates the songs of Peggy Lee and Frank Sinatra, a pair of close friends and Capitol Records labelmates—who just happened to be two of the 20th century's most essential and influential singers on Thursday, February 8th at 7:30 p.m. 
 
Expect a magical musical tribute in song Featuring Aloe Blacc, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Paula Cole, Bettye Lavette, Christian McBride, RACHAEL PRICE, Brian Stokes Mitchell and THE Christian McBride BIG BAND & STRINGS ~ this guaranteed to be a memorable performance. In addition to singing duets originally performed by Peggy Lee and Frank Sinatra like "Our Love is Here to Stay" and "Nice Work If You Can Get It", these outstanding performers will share stories of the revered musical friendship between the great Peggy Lee and Frank Sinatra.
 
Peggy Lee is one of the most famous jazz singers of the significant band era, with a smoky subtlety that could stop the brashest band in its tracks, Peggy Lee–who sang her way to 13 Grammy nominations and two awards, including one for Lifetime Achievement, with her trademark voice. Not only did she bring a famously velvety tone to her work with Benny Goodman, scoring hits with "Somebody Else is Taking My Place" and "Why Don't You Do Right?" as well as her own "Fever" and "Is That All There Is?" She was also an accomplished writer, with songs like "Mañana" and "I Don't Know Enough About You," earning her induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Over her seven-decade career, Peggy Lee helped redefine what it meant to be a female singer, and her quietly captivating voice continues to resonate with audiences of all ages. Born in an era where women struggled for equality – a conversation that continues today – and carrying the burden of years of a traumatic childhood, she was a true pioneer and survivor to her core. What she accomplished as a woman and artist is nothing short of extraordinary.
 
Frank Sinatra, regarded as the greatest superstar of all time, was born to Sicilian parents in Hoboken, New Jersey. Throughout his seven-decade career, Frank Sinatra performed on over 1,400 recordings. The Recording Industry Association of America awarded him 31 gold, nine platinum, three double platinum, and one triple platinum album. The three-time Oscar winner also appeared in over 60 films and produced eight motion pictures. Sinatra was awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards from The Recording Academy, The Screen Actors Guild, and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), as well as the Kennedy Center Honors, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and the Congressional Gold Medal. Frank Sinatra demonstrated a remarkable ability to appeal to every generation that continues; his artistry still influences many of today's music superstars. He remains a legend and an inspiration worldwide for his cultural and artistic contributions. For more information about Frank Sinatra, visit sinatra.com.
 
Don't miss this extraordinary evening honoring two of the 20th century's most essential and influential singers¬ Peggy Lee and Frank Sinatra. Reserve tickets in advance by visiting Click Here or by calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.  




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
New Drama LIFE AFTER WARSAW: THE WORLD OF ISAAC BASHEVIS SINGER To Receive Staged Reading Photo
New Drama LIFE AFTER WARSAW: THE WORLD OF ISAAC BASHEVIS SINGER To Receive Staged Reading

LIFE AFTER WARSAW: THE WORLD OF ISAAC BASHEVIS SINGER receives a staged reading at Debonair Music Hall on January 18th. Based on Singer's autobiographical writings, the play explores his literary vision and personal experiences. Reserve your free seat at www.blackboxpac.com.

2
The Elisabeth Morrow School To Host Summer Camp Open House Photo
The Elisabeth Morrow School To Host Summer Camp Open House

Learn about the open house for the summer camp at The Elisabeth Morrow School in Englewood. Find out more about the camp and how to attend the open house.

3
VIDEO: PILOBOLUS: RE: CREATION Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center Apr 2024 Photo
VIDEO: PILOBOLUS: RE: CREATION Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center Apr 2024

Pilobolus: Re: Creation is coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, NJ April 6, 2024.

4
VIDEO: iLuminate Comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center April 2024 Photo
VIDEO: iLuminate Comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center April 2024

iLuminate is coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, NJ April 11, 2024. A fantastic fusion of cutting-edge technology and dance, iLuminate has been wowing the world with a brilliant cast of dancers outfitted with customized LED suits that create extraordinary lighting effects choreographed to music ranging from rock to pop to hip hop. 

More Hot Stories For You

New Drama LIFE AFTER WARSAW: THE WORLD OF ISAAC BASHEVIS SINGER To Receive Staged ReadingNew Drama LIFE AFTER WARSAW: THE WORLD OF ISAAC BASHEVIS SINGER To Receive Staged Reading
The Elisabeth Morrow School To Host Summer Camp Open HouseThe Elisabeth Morrow School To Host Summer Camp Open House
Two River Theater Unveils Cast And Creative Team For World Premiere of Kate Hamill's THE SCARLET LETTERTwo River Theater Unveils Cast And Creative Team For World Premiere of Kate Hamill's THE SCARLET LETTER
Edward Albee's THE LADY FROM DUBUQUE to be Presented Next Week at Black Box StudiosEdward Albee's THE LADY FROM DUBUQUE to be Presented Next Week at Black Box Studios

Videos

PILOBOLUS: RE: CREATION Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center Apr 2024 Video
PILOBOLUS: RE: CREATION Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center Apr 2024
iLuminate Comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center April 2024 Video
iLuminate Comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center April 2024
Get a First Look at DREAMGIRLS at McCarter Theatre Center Video
Get a First Look at DREAMGIRLS at McCarter Theatre Center
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
Sondheim Tribute Revue in New Jersey Sondheim Tribute Revue
StageWorks at Studio 237 (2/29-3/10)
DEATHtrap in New Jersey DEATHtrap
Algonquin Arts Theatre (1/19-1/28)
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons in New Jersey Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/23-2/23)
Annie in New Jersey Annie
State Theatre New Jersey (2/02-2/04)
She Kills Monster in New Jersey She Kills Monster
Playhouse 22 (2/09-2/25)
Eleemosynary in New Jersey Eleemosynary
Playhouse 22 (1/06-1/14)
Epic Scores of John Williams and More! in New Jersey Epic Scores of John Williams and More!
State Theatre New Jersey (6/02-6/02)
New Jersey Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty in New Jersey New Jersey Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty
Bergen Performing Arts Center (4/21-4/21)
Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin in New Jersey Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/17-2/17)
Check Please in New Jersey Check Please
Playhouse 22 (3/09-3/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You