New Jersey Ballet 2025/2026 Season at Mayo Performing Arts Center

New Jersey Ballet has announced its 2025/2026 Season at Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC), where the company serves as the Resident Ballet Company. This season offers an inspiring mix of bold contemporary choreography, beloved classics, and treasured holiday traditions—all performed at one of New Jersey's major performing arts venues.

Now entering her fifth year as Artistic Director, Maria Kowroski continues to elevate the company's artistic vision with a season that celebrates innovation, excellence and accessibility. New Jersey Ballet is also thrilled to expand its collaboration with New Jersey Symphony, bringing the power of live music to even more performances—a move that promises to heighten the theatrical experience and deepen the connection between dancers and audiences.

This season reflects a dynamic era of growth for New Jersey Ballet, made possible by meaningful partnerships with leading arts institutions and an unwavering commitment to bringing world-class ballet to audiences in New Jersey.

Maria Kowroski, Artistic Director of New Jersey Ballet, shared her excitement about the company's ongoing residency at MPAC and the growing collaboration with New Jersey Symphony:

“Being the Resident Ballet Company at MPAC is an incredible honor. It allows us to bring our work to a wide and diverse audience in a venue that truly supports the performing arts at the highest level. We are especially thrilled to deepen our partnership with New Jersey Symphony this season. There's nothing like the energy of live music—it transforms the stage and elevates the dancers. The opportunity to bring that synergy to more of our performances is a major step forward for the company and a gift to our audiences.”

David Tamaki, Executive Director of New Jersey Ballet, added:

“Our continued residency at MPAC and expanded work with the New Jersey Symphony mark an exciting new chapter for New Jersey Ballet. These partnerships allow us to raise the artistic bar while also reaffirming our commitment to making world-class ballet accessible to New Jerseyans. Live musical accompaniment adds immeasurable richness to the performance experience, and we are proud to collaborate with two of the state's leading arts institutions to bring this level of excellence to the stage.”

Allison Larena, President & CEO, Mayo Performing Arts Center, reflected on the expanded partnership and shared her enthusiasm:

“MPAC is thrilled to be hosting two of New Jersey's most renowned arts organizations in an all-new collaboration. As The Nutcracker has proven, the partnership of a world-class ballet company and an acclaimed orchestra creates a fulfilling, dynamic and memorable arts experience for all who attend.”

Terry D. Loftis, President & CEO, New Jersey Symphony, commented on the expanded partnership between the Symphony and New Jersey Ballet:

"New Jersey Symphony is thrilled to expand our partnership with New Jersey Ballet bringing even more performances that feature New Jersey Symphony musicians to MPAC in Morristown. This expanded collaboration ensures that both our great institutions immerse even more audiences to dance and music. New Jersey Symphony's mission is to connect with diverse communities throughout New Jersey, and this partnership makes certain we deliver on that promise.

Season Opener: Visionary Voices

The season opens at Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on Friday, November 14 at 7:30 PM with Visionary Voices, a powerful contemporary program featuring:

Jewel Box by Lauren Lovette

In Creases by Justin Peck

New Ancient Strings by Harrison Ball

Holiday Tradition: The Nutcracker

New Jersey Ballet's cherished annual production of The Nutcracker begins on Friday, December 12 with a Sensory Friendly Performance scheduled on Friday, December 26 at 1pm.

MPAC, Morristown – December 12–27 (15 performances), including a Sensory Friendly performance on Friday, December 26, with live music by the New Jersey Symphony

March Residency at MPAC with NJ Symphony

New Jersey Ballet returns to MPAC in March with two major programs with the New Jersey Symphony.

Icons of American Ballet – w/ New Jersey Symphony

Serenade by George Balanchine

In the Night by Jerome Robbins

Nine Sinatra Songs by Twyla Tharp

March 20 at 7:30 PM & March 21 at 2 PM

Nine Sinatra Songs will be performed to recordings of Frank Sinatra.

Sleeping Beauty – w/ New Jersey Symphony

Full-length production of the timeless fairytale classic

March 21 at 7:30 PM & March 22 at 2 PM

Tickets are now on sale at www.mayoarts.org or by calling 973-539-8008.

