Celebrate all things Irish when National Dance Company of Ireland presents Rhythm of the Dance at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Sunday, March 13 at 3 pm and 7 pm. This high-energy production features award-winning step dancers, musicians and vocalists who bring to life the vibrant spirit of the Emerald Isle. Tickets are $29-$59.

Rhythm of the Dance taps into 2,000 years of dance, music, songs and culture from pre-Celtic times to modern day. It's full of flailing feet and fiddles, futuristic dances, eye-catching lighting and costumes and sensational sound effects.

Apart from having World and Irish champion dancers, Rhythm of the Dance features traditional musicians and singers. The live band consists of top class musicians who play a vast array of musical instruments, which include the traditional Uilleann pipes, Irish Bodhran, fiddles, flutes, accordions, banjo and whistles.

Rhythm of the Dance has been a success worldwide, from China to Russia, Greece to the United States. Now over 20 years since it began, Rhythm of the Dance continues to hit audiences like a sheet of lightening at over 200 concerts a year all around the world.

MPAC patrons must show proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of an event, and wear masks at all times.