Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, New Jersey Tap Ensemble And Umoja Dance Company Present Dance Showcase

Nai Ni Chen Dance Company, New Jersey Tap Ensemble and Umoja Dance Company present a Triple Threat Dance Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 8pm at the South Orange Performing Arts Center, One SOPAC Way, South Orange, NJ.

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will present three dances that chronicled Nai-Ni Chen's choreographic history and personal journey as an immigrant. The Company will show a range of works that take inspiration from nature to telling a story that pays tribute to the contribution of Asian American who came to build the Continental Railroad that connected the eastern United States with the west.

The Company will begin with Raindrops, a meditation on the childhood memory of the choreographer before she came to America, Way of Five - Fire explores the element Fire in the context of the five elemental energies in the cycle of nature which manifests in all aspects of life, including the inner fire that enable us to move forward with confidence and faith. The new dance, Ten Miles A Day chronicles a record-breaking day for Chinese immigrants laying tracks for the transcontinental railroad.

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, New Jersey Tap Ensemble and Umoja Dance Company join forces to bring the excitement of three different styles of dance to the SOPAC stage. One incredible evening features performances inspired by the art of Chinese writing, the joy and infectious spirit of the uniquely American art form called tap and a multi-cultural company of dancers that serve as a vehicle to educate, preserve and present dance as a communal and spiritual expression of life. Join us for a magical night to celebrate the beauty, inspiration and elegance of dance.

Tickets are $20 ($15 for students), and can be purchased online at https://sopacnow.secure.force.com/ticket/?_ga=2.191833642.1066833617.1580653042-84065477.1580653042#sections_a0F2I00000RjG2lUAF, by phone at (973) 313-2787, or in person at the South Orange Performing Arts Center.





