N’Kenge Will Host Educational Program For Black History Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



N’Kenge along with her foundation is hosting a unique educational program titled “Harmony of Heritage: A Journey Through Music, Mindfulness & Financial Freedom.” This event, designed for K-12 students, will explore the intersections of cultural legacy, mental health, and financial literacy. It will feature a special musical performance by N’Kenge, a Tony, Grammy, and Emmy-nominated artist, celebrating the legacy of Dorothy Dandridge.

Additionally, Jahzara Martina Pacurar, winner of the New Jersey MLK Oratory Contest, will deliver Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s iconic speech as a special guest. However, Pacurar is no stranger to the students at Waldo, as she is a student there herself.

The event is on February 24, 2025, 10:00 AM – 11:15 AM at Waldo International School, 110 1st St Jersey City, NJ.



WHO:

• N’Kenge – Tony, Grammy, and Emmy-nominated artist

• Jahzara Martina Pacurar – Winner of the New Jersey MLK Oratory Contest

• Marissa Ghavami – Founding Executive & Artistic Director of Healing TREE

• Dennis K. Creary – Founder & CEO of Blacks on Wall Street

• Michael T. Clarkston – Producer / Director of Development N’Kenge Foundation

This innovative event will educate students about the rich cultural legacy of figures like Dorothy Dandridge and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., while also providing valuable lessons in mental health and financial literacy. Students will learn tools for emotional resilience, stress management, and financial empowerment—equipping them with essential skills for future success.



Comments