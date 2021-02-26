NJSO and Paper Mill Playhouse Present 'Tonight' With Belinda Allyn and Matt Doyle

Stage stars Belinda Allyn and Matt Doyle join an NJSO string quartet for an at-home performance of "Tonight" from West Side Story on March 2 at 7 pm. The performance is part of a collaborative series presented by New Jersey Symphony Orchestra and Paper Mill Playhouse.

The performance video will be available on demand on the NJSO's YouTube and social media channels, as well as at njsymphony.org/papermill.

The NJSO Chamber Players quartet features violinists Minji Kwon and Héctor Falcón, violist David Blinn and cellist Ted Ackerman.

The April 13 series finale will feature "Being Alive" from Company performed by Tally Sessions and an NJSO chamber ensemble.

The series' first two performances with the NJSO Chamber Players feature Rema Webb performing Rodgers and Hammerstein's "You'll Never Walk Alone" from Carousel and Jacob Keith Watson performing "Out There" from Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Both are available on demand at njsymphony.org/papermill.

This four-part collaboration is part of NJSO Virtual 20-21, the Orchestra's digital season. For more information, visit njsymphony.org/virtual.

DETAILS

'TONIGHT'

In collaboration with Paper Mill Playhouse

Tue, Mar 2, at 7 pm

Belinda Allyn, vocalist

Matt Doyle, vocalist

Minji Kwon, violin

Héctor Falcón, violin

David Blinn, viola

Ted Ackerman, cello

"Tonight" from West Side Story

Written by Leonard Bernstein & Stephen Sondheim

Arranged by Lucy Corwin

Series sponsored by JCP&L/First Energy Foundation and PNC Bank.