NJSO Announces NJSO Edward T. Cone Composition Institute Composers

The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra announces the composers for the seventh NJSO Edward T. Cone Composition Institute, presented July 19-24 in Newark.

The composers include Elise Arancio (Curtis Institute of Music) and her work Wake, Kevin Day (University of Georgia) and his work Tango Oscuro, Erin Graham (UC San Diego) and her work Increase, and Jared Miller (The Juilliard School) and his work Under Sea, Above Sky.

The four composers will hear their music performed by the NJSO and participate in in-depth sessions with Institute Director Steven Mackey, guest conductor Ludovic Morlot and industry leaders including Boosey and Hawkes, New Music USA, Subito Music Corporation and speech and presentation coach Sims Wyeth.

The NJSO and Morlot will present the participants' works in concert at NJPAC in Newark on July 24 at 8 pm at NJPAC in Newark. Tickets are $15 and are available for purchase at njsymphony.org/scores.

By the conclusion of the Institute's immersive laboratory experience, participants will have gained invaluable musical and practical feedback about writing for orchestra and how to get their music published and performed.

The NJSO Edward T. Cone Composition Institute grew out of reading sessions the Orchestra has held with Princeton University graduate students biennially for more than a decade. The Institute celebrates its namesake Cone's legacy as both a composer and a Princeton University professor.

A collaboration between the NJSO and Princeton University Department of Music, major funding support for the NJSO Edward T. Cone Composition Institute is generously provided by the Edward T. Cone Foundation and Princeton University.

Learn more at njsymphony.org/institute.