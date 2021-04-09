NJSO And Paper Mill Playhouse Present BEING ALIVE

Broadway vocalist Tally Sessions and an NJSO string quartet give an at-home performance of "Being Alive" from Company on April 13 at 7 pm. The performance is part of a collaborative series presented by the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra and Paper Mill Playhouse.

The performance video will be available on demand on the NJSO's YouTube and social media channels, as well as at njsymphony.org/papermill.

The NJSO Chamber Players quartet features NJSO Associate Concertmaster Brennan Sweet, violinist Héctor Falcón, Assistant Principal Viola Elzbieta Weyman and cellist Ted Ackerman.

The series' first three performances with the NJSO Chamber Players feature Rema Webb performing Rodgers and Hammerstein's "You'll Never Walk Alone" from Carousel; Jacob Keith Watson performing "Out There" from The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Belinda Allyn and Matt Doyle performing "Tonight" from West Side Story. All are available on demand at njsymphony.org/papermill.

This four-part collaboration is part of NJSO Virtual 20-21, the Orchestra's digital season. For more information, visit njsymphony.org/virtual.