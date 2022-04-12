NJPAC to Welcome UB40, The Original Wailers Featuring Al Anderson, Maxi Priest and Big Mountain

New Jersey Performing Art Center, presents UB40, legendary reggae-pop band and four-time Grammy® nominees, will perform in Newark for their BIGGA BAGGARIDDIM TOUR with The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson, Maxi Priest and Big Mountain, on Sunday, August 21 at 7PM. UB40 will perform its worldwide hit singles "Red Red Wine," "Food For Thought," "(I Can't Help) Falling In Love With You," and many more, in addition to songs from their most recent album, BIGGA BAGGARIDDIM.



Says Robin Campbell, "We're so excited to finally be going back to America, after the hiatus caused by the pandemic. We can't wait to feel the vibe and love of a live crowd in the states, and for all the UB40 fans to meet our new vocalist Matt as well. They can expect a phenomenal show. We'll be sure to bring the party."



Having sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, UB40 members Jimmy Brown (drums), Robin Campbell (guitar/vocals), Earl Falconer (bass/vocals), Norman Lamont Hassan (percussion/vocals), Martin Meredith (keyboards/WX7/saxophone), Tony Mullings (keyboards), Laurence Parry (trumpet/flugal/trombone), Ian Thompson (saxophone) - and new lead vocalist Matt Doyle - are an English reggae and pop multi-cultural band originally formed in Birmingham, England. With more than 50 singles in the U.K. Singles Chart, the group has been performing to a worldwide audience since 1978.



UB40's new lead singer, Matt Doyle, joined the band as lead vocalist in 2021, taking over for a retired Duncan Campbell. The band asked Doyle to come onboard after his group, KIOKO, opened for them at The Royal Albert Hall in 2018 (and then supported UB40 on their subsequent UK tour and European tours). Doyle's lead vocals are also featured on the track "You Don't Call Anymore" from BIGGA BAGGARIDDIM, recently released last year.



Says Doyle, "I really love UB40's fans, they've welcomed me with love and open arms and I can't wait to meet the fans across the pond, even more I can't wait to hear them all singing the classics back to me." He adds, "It's crazy to think of how my dream of touring the U.S has become a reality, joining the biggest selling reggae band in the world, a band that broke in America back in the 80's, and who are still adored globally today."



UB40 will also be releasing a new song for an all-star album of Birmingham artists from an array of genres spanning Afrobeat, neo-soul, trip-hop, Asian electronica, folk, garage rock, jazz, reggage, R&B, Hip Hop and UK rap, that will be released in June to celebrate the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Details are to be announced.



Tickets to see BIGGA BAGGARIDDIM go on-sale Friday, April 15th at 10am. and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.