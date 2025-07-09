NJPAC to Host 4th Annual Legacy Ball as Part of Newark's LGBTQ Pride Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Step into a night of bold self-expression and celebration as NJPAC presents the 4th Annual Legacy Ball, happening on Friday, July 11, 2025, at 8:00 PM in the spectacular Prudential Hall Lobby.



This FREE, high-energy event celebrates the resilience, creativity, and radical self-love that define ballroom culture, making it a highlight of Newark Pride Week.



Originating as a cornerstone event of Newark's LGBTQ+ Pride Festival, the Legacy Ball shines a spotlight on ballroom as both art form and activist movement. It's more than performance — it's protest, pride, power, and unapologetic self-expression. Held in the elegant yet intimate setting of Prudential Hall, the ball invites attendees to “be who you are” and honors the rich lineage of Black and Latinx queer culture that continues to shape the global ballroom scene. Be who you are at the fourth annual Legacy Ball.



Cheer on your favorite house as members slay the custom-built runway in the majestic Prudential Hall Lobby. The Ball will be fierce and the self-expression totally unapologetic. Don't miss your chance to celebrate the resilience, creativity and radical self-love that have shaped ballroom into a global phenomenon.