NJPAC Presents LAW & DISORDER: AN EVENING WITH COMEDIAN ELIZARDI CASTRO

The Town Hall will welcome comedian Elizardi Castro on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. One of the most innovative comedians around, Elizardi Castro uses language and culture to create humor that appeals to audiences of all ages. He has written and performed eight one man shows including "Made in Puerto Rico"; and most recently, "Words Cannot Explain."



His critically acclaimed shows have been reviewed and recommended by numerous publications including the Chicago Sun-Times and the Orlando Sentinel. His shows have also been featured on ABC's The View; Telemundo's Emmy-winning morning show, Un Nuevo Dia; Fox's Good Day New York, WGN-TV, and the Univision network, among others. He recently won "Best Stand Up"; at the acclaimed United Solo Festival in NYC.



Elizardi's performances have been seen in colleges and universities throughout the country, including University of Connecticut, University of Central Florida and Northwestern University Law School. He has also performed for various organizations and corporations, including the GOYA Corp., G.E. and the U.S. Census.



Before following his dream to become a standup comedian, Elizardi worked as a prosecutor and ran his own law firm where he worked as a criminal defense attorney. He is a licensed attorney in Florida, Illinois and New York. He also holds a Master's Degree in Communications, along with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology. However, making people laugh has been the most rewarding career he's ever had.

Tickets to see Elizardi Castro are on-sale Now at Ticket Link NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.