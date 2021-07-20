NJPAC Presents 2021 In-Person, Live Dance Performances Including A World Premiere By Nimbus Dance

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center is welcoming live, in-person dance back to its stage throughout 2021 beginning with a new production by the Latin and ballroom champions Maksim and Valentin Chmerkovskiy (ABC's Dancing with the Stars).

Celebrating its first New Jersey performance in over a year, Parsons Dance will return with its athletic ensemble work. In addition, the New Jersey-based Nimbus Dance will present the world premiere of Raucous Caucus Tango, a collaboration with Grammy Award-winning tango virtuoso Pedro Giraudo.

In December, NJPAC brings back its popular holiday shows: the traditional "Nutcracker" performed by the State Ballet Theater of Ukraine followed by the NJPAC audience favorite, urban twist on the famous ballet, "The Hip Hop Nutcracker".

