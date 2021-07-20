Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NJPAC Presents 2021 In-Person, Live Dance Performances Including A World Premiere By Nimbus Dance

Celebrating its first New Jersey performance in over a year, Parsons Dance will return with its athletic ensemble work.

NJPAC Presents 2021 In-Person, Live Dance Performances Including A World Premiere By Nimbus Dance

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center is welcoming live, in-person dance back to its stage throughout 2021 beginning with a new production by the Latin and ballroom champions Maksim and Valentin Chmerkovskiy (ABC's Dancing with the Stars).

Celebrating its first New Jersey performance in over a year, Parsons Dance will return with its athletic ensemble work. In addition, the New Jersey-based Nimbus Dance will present the world premiere of Raucous Caucus Tango, a collaboration with Grammy Award-winning tango virtuoso Pedro Giraudo.

In December, NJPAC brings back its popular holiday shows: the traditional "Nutcracker" performed by the State Ballet Theater of Ukraine followed by the NJPAC audience favorite, urban twist on the famous ballet, "The Hip Hop Nutcracker".

For more information, visit NJPAC.org/dance.


