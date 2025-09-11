NJPAC Opens Registration For 2025–26 TD Jazz For Teens Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has announced that registration is now open for the 2025–26 season of TD Jazz for Teens, one of the nation’s premier jazz education programs for high school students.

Now in its 28th year, the program has provided thousands of young musicians with world-class instruction, performance opportunities, and mentorship, shaping the next generation of jazz talent. Students must register by September 29 to participate in the Fall 2025 semester.

Founded in 1997, TD Jazz for Teens has grown into a nationally recognized program whose alumni include MacArthur “Genius” Fellow Tyshawn Sorey. Under the leadership of saxophonist and educator Mark Gross, the program offers comprehensive training in jazz history, theory, composition, ensemble playing, and music business. Students perform as part of ensembles such as the James Moody Jazz Orchestra and the George Wein Scholars Ensemble, the latter of which appears annually at the Newport Jazz Festival. All students also have the opportunity to record their own compositions and take field trips to Rutgers University-Newark’s Institute of Jazz Studies, home to the world’s largest jazz archive.

The 2025–26 faculty includes working musicians such as saxophonist Wayne Escoffery, guitarist Alex Wintz (an alumnus of the program), percussionist Alvester Garnett, and trumpeter Valery Ponomarev. Guest master classes will be led by jazz luminaries including NJPAC Jazz Advisor Christian McBride, vibraphonist Stefon Harris, and violinist Regina Carter.

Program Details

When: Fall Semester – Sept. 27 to Dec. 13, 2025; Spring Semester – Jan. 24 to May 16, 2026. Saturdays, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. (schedule varies).

Where: Arts High School, 550 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Newark, NJ.

Who: Student musicians ages 13–18.

Tuition: $700 per semester / $1,200 full year. Scholarships and financial aid available.

Register: NJPAC.org/education or call 973.353.7058.

“NJPAC’s Jazz for Teens has always been more than a music program—it’s a community,” said Mark Gross. “We prepare students not only to excel as musicians, but also to carry forward the values of collaboration, creativity, and leadership that define jazz.”

With nearly three decades of impact, TD Jazz for Teens continues to nurture the artistry, confidence, and resilience of young performers across New Jersey and beyond.