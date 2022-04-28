NJPAC Hosts International Jazz Day With Free Performances By Student Musicians, Mayor Baraka, and More

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) today announced a free musical celebration in honor of International Jazz Day 4/30 featuring performances by 100+ young New Jersey musicians with special guest Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. Co-produced by NJPAC, City Verses, and Jazz House Kids, this popular concert unites youth musicians from NJPAC's City Verses jazz and poetry initiative, NJPAC's Jazz for Teens ensembles featuring James Moody Jazz Orchestra and The George Wein Scholars Ensemble, JAZZ HOUSE Big Band, and local high schools. Hosted by WBGO Radio's Sheila Anderson aka "Queen of the Hang", International Jazz Day in Newark highlights the power of jazz as a force for freedom and creativity, promotes intercultural dialogue through respect and understanding, and unites people from all corners of the globe.



"This marks NJPAC's largest International Jazz Day celebration to date," explains Mark Gross, Director of Jazz instruction and Artistic Director of Jazz for City Verses at NJPAC.



"After two years of performing virtually, we are all ready to celebrate jazz together live and in person on the NJPAC stage. It is thrilling to provide a platform for community to join hands and support the next generation of jazz stars from the Greater Newark area." (Complete artist bios and schedule are below.)



Where: New Jersey Performing Arts Center at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey;

a short walk from the Newark Penn Station stop by Newark-bound PATH Train or Amtrak.





When: Saturday, April 30, 2022 @ 5:00 p.m.



Tickets: Free. Reservations are required. Limited capacity. Reserve by contacting NJPAC at 1.888.GO.NJPAC/1.888.466.5722 or visit NJPAC.org.



Health + Safety Protocols: NJPAC regularly updates its COVID protocols and procedures based on CDC, federal, state, city, and other scientific data.

Visit NJPAC.org for the most updated guidelines.