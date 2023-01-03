Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NJPAC Hosts 2023 Dance Performances Including 50th Anniversary Of Pilobolus, Riverdance, And More

January at NJPAC includes Nai-Ni Chen Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop and the Year of the Black Water Rabbit and the Return of the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine.

Jan. 03, 2023  
NJPAC has announced its 2023 dance performances includes 50th Anniversary of Pilobolus, 25th Anniversary of Riverdance, Alvin Ailey, and more.

January at NJPAC includes Nai-Ni Chen celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop and the Year of the Black Water Rabbit and the return of the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine
sponsored by M&T Bank.

To purchase tickets, contact NJPAC at 1.888.GO.NJPAC/1.888.466.5722 or visit NJPAC.org/dance.

Artists and schedules are subject to change

Sun 1.15 @ 6:00 p.m.

Sleeping Beauty: State Ballet Theater of Ukraine

Sleeping Beauty is one of the worlds most beloved ballets and one of Tchaikovsky's most captivating masterpieces. The tale of a princess cursed to sleep for 100 years comes to life with The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine, whose dancers perform dazzling choreography adapted from the legendary Marius Petipa. Tchaikovsky himself declared Sleeping Beauty his best work, and audiences of all ages will enjoy the colorful costumes, festive music and charming fairytale love story. Tix: $39-$89.

Sat-Sun 1.21-22 @ 2:00 p.m.

Nai-Ni Chen: Year of the Black Water Rabbit

For two decades, NJPAC has hosted a fantastic Newark celebration of the Lunar New Year with performances and festivities by the Jersey-based company, Nai-Ni Chen Dance. In Spring of 2023, Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company celebrates the Year of the Black Water Rabbit. It's a spectacular experience for all ages, combining traditional Chinese dance with modern flair. The Red Lions dance to a hip hop beat in a world premiere work commissioned by NJPAC. The Golden Dragon brings good luck and fortune for the coming year. Dancers, acrobats and musicians perform in dazzling red and gold costumes. Tix: $27-$35.


New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city.

Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted 10 million visitors (including more than 1.8 million children) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.




