NJPAC Announced Virtual Event JUDY COLLINS: A RETURN TO COLLINS LEGENDARY 1964 CONCERT

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents a virtual performance with Judy Collins: A Return to Her Legendary 1964 Concert on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. for only $30.00. Please reserve your screen at Ticket Link: This Stream will be available to rewatch for 72 hours, until April 19 at 8PM.



The iconic GRAMMY Award-winning singer Judy Collins recreates her 1964 Town Hall concert debut! Recorded live on The Town Hall stage in February 2021, this streaming performance includes songs that spoke to the social and political activism of the '60s and are still incredibly relevant today.

You'll hear Bob Dylan's "The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll" and "Mr. Tambourine Man," Tom Paxton's "Ramblin' Boy" and "Bottle of Wine," and Billy Edd Wheeler's "Coal Tattoo" and "Winter Sky." Judy will also sing her beloved hit "Both Sides, Now" by Joni Mitchell.

