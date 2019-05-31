NJ Rep Presents World Premiere of VOYAGER ONE

New Jersey Repertory Company, located at 179 Broadway in Long Branch, is proud to present the world premiere of Voyager One by Jared Michael Delaney from June 20- July 21, 2019. Directed by Evan Bergman, the play stars Mare Akana, Joseph Carlson, and Daven Ralston.

In the far future, a discovery is made which upends everything humanity has been led to believe. Meanwhile, in the recent past, two researchers on the Voyager One Golden Record project find themselves on a journey across the universe where rock n' roll never dies and love lives on.

Voyager One runs June 20 - July 21, 2019. Previews are Thursday and Friday, June 20 and 21 at 8:00 PM, and Saturday, June 22 at 3:00 PM. A special talk-back with the playwright and director will be held after the first preview, Thursday, June 20. Opening night with reception is Saturday, June 22 at 8:00 PM. Regular performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 PM; Saturdays at 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM; Sundays at 2:00 PM. Tickets are $50 (opening night with reception, $60; premium seating + $5). Tickets are subject to a service charge. Annual subscriptions are $225 per person. For tickets or additional information call 732-229-3166 or visit www.njrep.org.

NJ Rep's Main Stage Series of six new plays is supported by The Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, The Stone Foundation of New Jersey, the Darien Family Fund, the National New Play Network, the Investors Foundation, OceanFirst Foundation, and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.





