NJ Rep Announces FIRE ESCAPE PLAYS

All patrons must provide proof of vaccination and masks must be worn during the entirety of the festival.

Aug. 20, 2021  

NJ Rep will present its first outdoor short play festival on Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29 at 2pm and 5pm. The performances are free and will be held at their West End Arts Center, 132 West End Avenue, Long Branch. There is free parking in their lot off of Sairs Avenue. To reserve your tickets call 732-229-3166. Seating is extremely limited so call today.

NJ Rep, in order to ensure the safety of their audience, actors, and staff, ask that all patrons provide proof of vaccination and that masks must be worn during the entirety of the festival. Please note that the plays contain strong language and adult themes and are not recommended for children.

The schedule for the festival is as follows:

Saturday, August 28 at 2pm and 5pm

Sunday, August 29 at 2pm and 5pm

  • "Horoscope" by Laura Ekstrand, directed by Suzanne Barabas, assistant director Janey Huber, and starring Evander Duck, Jr., Andrea Gallo, Christina Liang.
  • "Escape" by Lia Romeo, directed by Gail Winar and starring Benjamin Satchel and Desiree Pinol.
  • "Love Story in Three Phases" by Emily Adler, directed by Joel Stone and starring Deonté Griffin-Quick and Jennifer Terrell.

