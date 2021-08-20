NJ Rep Announces FIRE ESCAPE PLAYS

NJ Rep will present its first outdoor short play festival on Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29 at 2pm and 5pm. The performances are free and will be held at their West End Arts Center, 132 West End Avenue, Long Branch. There is free parking in their lot off of Sairs Avenue. To reserve your tickets call 732-229-3166. Seating is extremely limited so call today.

NJ Rep, in order to ensure the safety of their audience, actors, and staff, ask that all patrons provide proof of vaccination and that masks must be worn during the entirety of the festival. Please note that the plays contain strong language and adult themes and are not recommended for children.

The schedule for the festival is as follows:

Saturday, August 28 at 2pm and 5pm

Sunday, August 29 at 2pm and 5pm