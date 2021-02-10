Morven Museum & Garden Presents IN NATURE'S REALM Virtual Opening Reception & Curator Walk

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

In line with its mission of celebrating the art of New Jersey, Morven Museum & Garden will present the first exhibition examining the work of Gerard Rutgers Hardenbergh (1856-1915). Born in New Brunswick, the great-great-grandson of Reverend Jacob Rutsen Hardenbergh (1736-1790), the first president of Queens College (Rutgers University), Hardenbergh was a self-taught artist and ornithologist.

Curator and Deputy Director Elizabeth Allan takes viewers on a virtual tour inside Morven's latest exhibition. Join them for a private tour and opening reception!

Image credit: Grouse, 1885. Gerard Rutgers Hardenbergh (1856-1915), oil on canvas. Private Collection.

The event will take place Thursday, February 18, 2021 from 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM EST.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/in-natures-realm-virtual-opening-reception-curator-walk-tickets-136637539559?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch