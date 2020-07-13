Morris Museum Presents JAZZ ON THE BACK DECK Starting July 16th

Live music returns to the Morris Museum with Jazz on the Back Deck. Bring your own chairs and refreshments and enjoy live music atop the Morris Museum's elevated parking deck. Blocks available for purchase range in size from 8'x8′ (maximum 2 patrons) to 8'x16′ (maximum 4 patrons) affording the opportunity for exciting Jazz, stunning sunsets, and social distance. All patrons are required to wear masks. Guests are welcome to arrive as early as 6pm to set up and enjoy the evening sun before hearing some of the best ensembles in the Tri-State area, including Mariel Bildsten, Quartet, Dan Levinson and Don Braden's Big Fun(K). For more information visit: https://morrismuseum.org/jazz/

The popular sextet, Amani, starts things off this Thursday. Amani means peace in Swahili and the troupe's members are veteran musicians Stephen Fuller - Featured Vocalist, Fred Fischer on piano and vocals, Flip Peters on guitar and vocals, Marty Eigen on Tenor Sax, Alex Grissel on bass, and Vern Mobley on Drums.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 973.971.3706

July 16th's presentation of Amani has been funded by a generous donor. All proceeds from this concert benefit the Morris Museum, and future concert programming.

August 6th's presentation of Don Braden's Big Fun(K) is sponsored by New Jersey Jazz Society.

Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You