Middletown Arts Center Announces Open Call For 2025 MAC ONE-ACTS Play Submissions

The Middletown Arts Center open its call for submissions to The MAC ONE-ACTS Annual Play-Reading Festival featuring original, one-act works by New Jersey playwrights.

Entries from New Jersey residents ages 18 and older will be accepted and must be original, unpublished scripts adhering to standard professional play format with run-times of no longer than 30 minutes. Submission deadline is Friday, April 25, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.

Submission Guidelines

• Entrants must be residents of New Jersey who can physically attend the event and any necessary rehearsals, meetings, etc.

• Only ONE submission per playwright

• Plays must be ONE-ACT with a run-time no longer than 30 minutes

• Limit of five characters

• Scripts must be ORIGINAL, UNPUBLISHED works appropriate for all ages.

• Scripts should adhere to the standard professional play format. The name of the play and page number should appear on all pages. Please include a synopsis and casting/character breakdown.

To enter, visit https://middletownarts.org/the-mac-one-acts-2025-open-call/. The selection of finalists will be announced on Monday, April 28, 2025. For questions or more information, please email artscenter@middletownnj.org or call 732.706.4100.

This is the sixth edition of the highly successful festival which began as a virtual event in 2020. The festival will be held in the MAC's spacious theater on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 7 p.m. and will feature readings of each selected play by local actors. The festival is free and open to the public and donations are appreciated.

The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street in Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in the train station metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and weekends.

ABOUT THE MIDDLETOWN ARTS CENTER

The Middletown Arts Center (MAC) is an award-winning, state-of-the-art facility in Middletown, New Jersey that offers performances, exhibits, classes, demonstrations and camps centering on the arts. Its convenient location across from the Middletown train station on Church Street enables easy access and its expanded MAC Annex Education Building is minutes away next to the Middletown Reformed Church. The MAC is operated by a non-profit 501c3, the Middletown Township Cultural and Arts Council which is dedicated to bringing quality arts programming and events to Middletown and surrounding communities. Visit middletownarts.org for more information and to join our mailing list for updates on classes, camps and activities at the Middletown Arts Center.

