Michael Roche's ALL MY PLANTS ARE DEAD Will Be Performed as Part of Ferrell Studios 4th One-Act Play Festival

Michael Roche's one-act Dark Comedy, "All My Plants Are Dead", will be a part of Ferrell Studios 4th One-Act Play Festival.

The play focuses on Melanie and Tommy, a young couple who must face important decisions when Melanie reveals that she is pregnant. Tommy is extremely excited, while Melanie informs him she doesn't want to keep the baby.

Directed by Samantha Egge, the cast includes Emily Amadeo, Cate Pasterchick and Vincent Lee.The One Act Festival will take play on December 13, 2025 at Ferrell Studios in Metuchin, NJ. Shows are at 2pm and 8pm.

Other plays include: Lemonade by Molly Kate Babos, Triangles by Eliza Epstein, Words to That Effect by F.J. Hartland, There's Only Room for One of You by Jay Rehak, The Elevator by Steven Patrick, Karaoke Apocalypse by Frankie Perez, and 21 Chump Street by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Visit www.FerrellStudios.com for more information.

Michael Roche's Headshot Photo Credit: Michael Kushner Photography