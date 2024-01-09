Michael McAssey To Return To The Gateway Playhouse This Month for Piano Bar Evening

Michael McAssey will return to the Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point, NJ for another one of his piano bar evenings on Thursday January 25th at 7pm. You are invited to bring your sheet music and get up on stage and sing. You can also just come and have a couple of cocktails and enjoy the entertainment. You never know who will show up ! Past participants include Broadway and Cabaret performers as well as Pageant participants. All are welcome ! For tickets please call 609-653-0553 or visit the website Click Here

It is always a fun evening !

Michael McAssey made his Broadway debut in the ill-fated musical LATE NITE COMIC. In New York he's worked on and Off-Broadway (A HARD TIME TO BE SINGLE, SEX TIPS FOR MODERN GIRLS, IN GAY COMPANY & more) and at Lincoln Center. He co-starred as Herbie in GYPSY (with Sally Mayes), Hucklebee in THE FANTASTICKS, Man 1 in Sondheim's PUTTING IT TOGETHER, Edna Turnblad in 2 companies of HAIRSPRAY, and as Max Bialystock in 3 different companies of Mel Brooks' THE PRODUCERS. In Chicago Michael starred in the hit comedy SHEAR MADNESS, co-starred as Banjo in THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER (with Andre De Shields) and as Guy Proclo in Terrence McNally's THE RITZ (with Transparent's Alexandra Billings). Soap fans may remember Michael as blind pianist-singer George Baldwin on CBS-TV's GUIDING LIGHT. He appeared with Barbara Cook and Patti LuPone in Paris and toured with Ms. LuPone in her nightclub act, THE ARGENTINA TURNER REVUE. An accomplished conductor & music director as well, Michael divides his time between onstage and off including conducting the Broadway National Tours of AVENUE Q and TITANIC: THE MUSICAL, and the smash hit 2016 summer tour of PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT. He also toured with Donny Osmond playing piano for Livent's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT.