Mercer County Symphonic Band Brightens The Holidays With Free Livestream Winter Concert From Kelsey Theatre

Mercer County Community College's (MCCC's) esteemed Mercer County Symphonic Band will perform a Winter Holiday Concert December 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Kelsey Theatre on the College's West Windsor campus. The event is free of charge and can be accessed by livestream at this link (https://vimeo.com/event/2691216) on the night of the event.

The symphonic band was formed in 1979 by the music department at Mercer County Community College as a performance opportunity for students. For the past 23 years, the band has been directed by Dr. Lou Woodruff.

In addition to presenting its annual winter concert at Kelsey Theatre, the band also performs a free annual spring concert and performs at college functions and community events.

Woodruff recently explained how the band has evolved to bring Mercer County Community College and the community closer together.

"To expand instrumentation, musicians from the community were invited to join along with the students," said Woodruff. "The band continued to be part of Mercer County Community College and the ensemble soon became recognized as the County's community Band, then in 2000 it was designated the Mercer County Symphonic Band," he said.

The band continues to rehearse on campus and remains a vibrant part of the community.

"Since it was formed, more than three hundred area musicians have played in the band spanning eight decades in age, ranging from fourteen to eighty-eight," Woodruff said. "Auditions have never been required to be a member, and anyone can still just walk in, sit down, play, and stay for as long as they wish."

According to Woodruff, the pandemic disrupted community bands across the country.

"The band was unable to play for nearly two years," Woodruff said.

Despite the disruption, the band is back with a core of 40 musicians. And Woodruff is more dedicated than ever to its success.

"The band is dedicated to improving the performance skills and artistic sensitivities of its members and the appreciation and understanding of its audiences," he said. "The people are the focus. The band is the vehicle."

In addition to being the band's director, Woodruff boasts a 50-year career as a music educator, teaching at the elementary through post-graduate levels. He also teaches psychology at Bucks County Community College.

The Mercer County Symphonic Band is funded in part by the Mercer County Cultural and Heritage Commission through a Grant from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

To learn more about the Mercer County Symphonic band including upcoming events, listening in and/or rehearsing with the band, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2214885®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mercerband.org%2Fhome?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or email mercerbandnjorg@gmail.com.

Kelsey Theatre is located on the campus of Mercer County Community College, 1200 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor. Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible and free parking is available next to the building. Assisted listening devices are available upon request. For a complete listing of events, visit the Kelsey website at www.KelseyTheatre.org. Please note that masks are recommended but not required while in the theatre.