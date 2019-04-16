Mercer County Artists Call For Submission

Calling all artists! Artists age 18 or older who live, work, or attend school in Mercer County are invited to submit their art for consideration for the "Mercer County Artists 2019" exhibition. The show, which is presented in partnership the Mercer County Cultural & Heritage Commission, takes place at The Gallery at Mercer County Community College (MCCC), located on the second floor of the Communication Building on the West Windsor Campus.

Artists may enter up to two original works completed since May 2017 in any media except photography. An entry fee of $10 for one piece and $15 for two must accompany entries.

More than $ 1,000 in purchase and merit prizes will be awarded, including the Blick Art Materials Best in Show prize and the annual West Windsor Arts Council Prize for outstanding work in the show. Mercer County Cultural and Heritage Commission Purchase Award winners become part of the county's permanent art collection.

The submission period begins with early drop-off on Thursday, May 9, noon to 3 p.m., followed by Saturday drop-off on May 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Judging takes place on Sunday, May 12 at 10 a.m. Pick-up of works not accepted for the show is May 12, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday, May 13, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A list of accepted artwork will be posted at 3 p.m. outside the Gallery on May 12 and also posted on a website provided to all entrants.

The juror is painter Lauren Whearty, co-director of Ortega y Gasset Projects, a non-profit artist run gallery in Brooklyn, NY. She earned her MFA in painting, with honors, from The Ohio State University and was the recipient of a Graduate Teaching Associate Award and an Arts and Humanities Research Grant. She earned her BFA in Painting from Tyler School of Art, Temple University. While at Tyler, Whearty received a fellowship to attend Yale University's Summer School of Art residency. She has exhibited at venues including the Woodmere Museum of Art (Phila.), The Center for Emerging Visual Artists (Phila.), and Satellite Contemporary. She currently teaches at Lehigh University, Hussian College of Art, Tyler School of Art, and The University of the Arts.

The Mercer County Artists exhibit will be on display from Monday, May 20 to Monday, July 8. An Opening Reception and Awards Ceremony will be held Wednesday, May 22, 5 to 7:30 p.m. The show is free and open to the public. For more information on submitting work and general gallery information, visit www.mccc.edu/gallery.





