Mayo Performing Arts Center will present THE CHOIR OF MAN on Thursday, April 9 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $39-$79.



Known across the globe as "the ultimate-feel good show," THE CHOIR OF MAN offers up 90 minutes of indisputable joy. It's a party. It's a concert. It's a pint-filled good time set in a real working pub that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance, and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography. The multi-talented cast of nine handsome blokes sings everything - pub tunes, folk, Broadway, classic rock - all to roof-raising heights. It's the best singing, dancing, stomping, pub crawl of a show you'll ever attend!



One of the show's producers, Nic Doodson states, "This concert is such a great time for all - whether it's a ladies night, first date, guys night out or even a bachelorette party! So, grab your best mates and we'll see you at the venue."



Imagine the greatest pub gig you've ever been to, multiply it by ten, and you'll still be nowhere near the fun that this show exudes throughout. The show celebrates music that has wide appeal including songs by Adele, Queen, Paul Simon, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more. The cast features world-class tap dancers, singers, and instrumentalists, ensuring that there is something for everyone in this joyous and uplifting show for all ages.



THE CHOIR OF MAN is the latest show from the creative minds of Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay - the team behind Soweto Gospel Choir, The Magnets, and the award-winning North by Northwest.



"A feast for the senses, Choir of Man will have you dancing down the aisles. Leave your worries in your coat and grab a pint!" - Broadway Baby



For more information, please visit http://www.choirofman.com.







