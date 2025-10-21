Marcos Witt Brings LEGADO TOUR to NJPAC In November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Internationally acclaimed Christian artist, pastor, and six-time Latin GRAMMY winner Marcos Witt will bring his inspiring LEGADO TOUR to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 8:00 PM. The uplifting evening of music, worship, and legacy promises to unite audiences through powerful songs and heartfelt praise.

For more than four decades, Witt has been one of the most influential figures in Spanish-language Christian music, offering encouragement and spiritual connection to millions worldwide. With Legado, Witt celebrates his remarkable career while passing the torch to a new generation of worship leaders.

At the heart of the tour is his latest project, Legado: Generaciones Adorando — a live celebration of timeless anthems reimagined alongside emerging Christian artists. Featuring Witt’s full band, a dynamic horn section, and special guest appearances, the concert offers a rich and soulful worship experience grounded in unity and hope.

Tickets are on sale now at NJPAC.org, by calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or at the NJPAC Box Office (1 Center Street, Newark, NJ).