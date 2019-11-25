MY BIG GAY ITALIAN FUNERAL Will Open at Avenel Performing Arts Center

"My Big Gay Italian Funeral" which originally opened its doors in 2013 at the St. Luke's Theater Off-Broadway, will play for one week at the brand new Avenel Performing Arts Center in Woodbridge Township beginning Tuesday, November 26th at 7pm and ending on Sunday December 1st at 3pm.

The sequel to "My Big Gay Italian Wedding" created by eleven time nominated and Three-time Emmy Award Winner Anthony J. Wilkinson, was the second of the now four part series and played to mostly sold out audiences Off-Broadway during its two year run at St. Luke's. Like the wedding, "My Big Gay Italian Funeral" has also been published and licensed thru Samuel French and has played in over thirty major cities across the globe. Wilkinson has been serving for three years as APAC's Executive and Artistic Director.

The show is set at the funeral of Anthony's father, Joe Pinnunziato. Anthony is reunited with his gay brother Peter Pinnunziato, who he hasn't spoken to in over a decade. Family drama and crazy characters unite when everything that can happen at an italian wake certainly will. After Anthony's father passes away, old family members are reunited after not having been on the best of terms for over a decade. This is a hilarious take on all of the fun characters that show up at a funeral home.

"My Big Gay Italian Funeral" will be produced by The Usual BS Productions and directed by Three-time Emmy Winner Sonia Blangiardo. The cast includes Anthony J. Wilkinson (Anthony), Brandon Goins (Peter), Tina Jensen (Ondine), Taso Mikroulis (Dominick), Donna Castellano (Angela), Debra Toscano (Aunt Toniann), Kim Pirrella (Lucia), Gabriella Cascio (Maria), Nick Barbati (Howie), Vince Valentine (Ezio/Lou), Shane Whitehead (Maurizio/Diamondelle), Geri Rosetti (Aunt Donna), Marta (Vidalia).

For tickets or more information visit avenelarts.com or call (732) 314-0500.

Avenel Performing Arts Center

150 Avenel St.

Avenel, NJ 07001





