MY BIG GAY ITALIAN FUNERAL Comes to the Avenel Performing Arts Center Next Month

The Avenel Performing Arts Center (APAC), a new multi-disciplinary performing arts center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey, presents My Big Gay Italian Funeral October 7th through October 17th, 2021.

My Big Gay Italian Funeral is the sequel to "My Big Gay Italian Wedding". Like the wedding, the Funeral has also been published and licensed through Samuel French and has played in multiple cities across the globe. The funeral ran for over two years Off-Broadway at St. Luke's Theater in New York City to mostly sold-out audiences.

Created by Three-time Emmy Award Winner and APAC's very own Executive and Artistic Director Anthony J. Wilkinson, My Big Gay Italian Funeral picks up where "My Big Gay Italian Wedding" leaves off, at the funeral of Anthony's father Joe. Anthony is reunited with his gay brother Peter Pinnunziato, who he hasn't spoken to in over a decade. Family drama and crazy characters unite right on the APAC stage.

The cast of My Big Gay Italian Funeral includes Anthony J. Wilkinson (Anthony), Brandon Goins (Peter), Laurie Kirk (Angela), Alexa Harris (Ondine), Debra Toscano (Aunt ToniAnn), Tricia Gozzi (Lucia), Marissa Paoella (Maria), Geri Rosetti (Aunt Donna), Marta (Vidalia), Anthony Pampalone (Ezio/Lou), Nick Barbati (Howie), Anida Tension (Maurizio/Diamondelle), Taso Mikroulis (Dominick), and Sonia Blangiardo (Director).