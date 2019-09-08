MUSIC AT THE MANSION Comes to the Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center

NiCori Studios & Productions announces a new installment of the monthly concert series, "Music at the Mansion", on Sunday, September 29, at 3pm at the Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center in Bloomfield, NJ. Performers include Jimmy Horan, Lisa Viggiano and Stearns Matthews . The Young Musician Moment will be Grace Carlin.

Jimmy Horan is a Musical Director/Pianist/Arranger/Composer who has worked at all the Major Cabaret Venues in NYC, such as: Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland, The Duplex, Don't Tell Mama and The Metropolitan Room. Most recently, Jimmy worked at 54 Below/Feinstein's as Musical Director/Co-Producer of the successful Second Act Series working with Composers: Charles Strouse, John Kander, Nancy Ford, Keith Herrmann, Michael Valenti; Artists: Jill Eikenberry (personal m.d. as well) Jon Cryer, Loni Ackerman, P.J. Benjamin, The Skivvies. He has served as NYC Gay Men's Chorus Cabaret/Special Events Musical Director and Arranger with performances at Carnegie Hall, Madison Square Garden and The Barclay Center.

Jimmy has been involved in The Broadway Productions of: The Producers, Meet Me In St. Louis, and many off Broadway and regional productions. His youth oriented experience includes; R Family; Paper Mill Playhouse; The Growing Stage, Many schools in the Greater NJ area. Mr. Horan is a successful voice coach for children and adults,with several clients achieving Broadway and other noted credits. His original compositions have been performed by noted artists as well as the NYCGMC. His original musical theater pieces: Madame Sand, Esquires and Second Act have all been produced as staged readings, workshops or full productions.

Stearns Matthews is a MAC and Bistro Award winning vocalist based in New York City whose recent appearances include The Town Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Feinstein's/54 Below, and The Metropolitan Room. His critically acclaimed debut album SPARK won the 2015 Bistro Award for Outstanding Recording as well as the LaMott/Friedman Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs Award for Outstanding Recording. He also won the 2015 MAC Award for Best Male Vocalist. Stearns holds a Bachelor of Music in Music Theater from Westminster Choir College in Princeton, New Jersey.

In 2017, Matthews released his recording of the song cycle December Songs, words and music by Maury Yeston. This marks the first time the cycle has been recorded with a male singer.

His private voice studio has a diverse client list from beginners to experienced Broadway performers. His work as a director has been seen at Emory & Henry College, Narrows Community Theatre, Westminster Choir College, and Smoke Rise Children's Theatre. For more information, please visit www.stearnsmatthews.com.

Celebrating her 20th year as a cabaret performer in 2019, this October Lisa Viggiano will make her debut at the 30th Annual New York Cabaret Convention at the Rose Theatre at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Lisa was awarded with a 2019 "Outstanding Vocalist" Award by BistroAwards.com, which called her a "masterful musician, poet, and storyteller." Lisa has performed as a singer/actor since childhood, sharing the stage and screen with talents such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Tom Hanks, Rita Moreno and Bonnie Raitt. In 2016, her critically acclaimed show, Night In the City, earned her a BroadwayWorld.com New York Cabaret Award as "Best Female Vocalist." Lisa has performed in major cabaret rooms throughout the country, including Feinstein's/54 Below, Don't Tell Mama, The Duplex, The Triad, Baruch PAC, and The Laurie Beechman Theatre in New York City, The Palace of Fine Arts and The Herbst Theatre in San Francisco, and The Gardenia in Los Angeles, and she has sung the National Anthem at games for various NY & NJ sports teams. By day, Lisa uses her voice as a speech-language pathologist for special needs students, helping them to find their voices. For more information, please visit: www.lisaviggiano.com

Music at the Mansion is a series produced by NiCori Studios & Productions featuring New Jersey and New York performers. The series is hosted by multi-award nominated NYC Cabaret Singer, Corinna Sowers Adler and will feature Jimmy Horan on piano. Tickets are $10 per person and available at the door. For more information, please visit www.nicoristudios.com.





