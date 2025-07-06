MRS. ROPER ROMP, GOLDEN GIRLS MURDER MYSTERY Comes to Atlantic City

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Without a Cue Productions heads to the Jersey Shore this summer with two cult classics coming to Atlantic City. Come for the caftan muumuus and stay for the Janet and Jack Tripper cocktails, as Mrs. Roper Romp brings the wild 70s fun to Resorts Casino Hotel. Don your best Mrs. Roper costume (and red curly haired wig!) and win fun prizes as you play party games and dance to Yacht rock inspired by the iconic hit show Three's Company. From the 70s to the 80s and early 90s, get ready to celebrate your favorite Golden Girls. Sophia, Blanch, Rose and Dorothy are throwing a party when they discover a guest had murderous intentions. As Sophia attempts to lighten the mood with a song, someone’s attempting to lighten the mood with a BANG! The audience casts their vote to solve this campy whodunnit.

A Golden Girls Murder Mystery: A Family Affair runs every Saturday at 5:00pm, from July 12 to August 23, 2025. Mrs. Roper Romp runs every Saturday at 8:00pm, from July 12 to August 23, 2025. Both events will take place at the famous Starlight Ballroom at Resorts Casino Hotel, located at 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ. Tickets for both shows are on sale now at withoutacue dot com/atlanticcity

MRS. ROPER ROMP

Come and knock on our door...we've been waiting for you!

Without a Cue Productions presents a day of wild 70s fun at Mrs. Roper Romp. Come for the caftans and stay for the themed cocktails.

Dust off your favorite caftan muumuus, red curly wigs and come out to the Starlight Ballroom for an evening of nostalgia with a twist. There will be party games with a Three's Company flair and themed cocktails like "The Jack Tripper" and "The Janet Special." Dance the night away to Yacht Rock hits performed by Without a Cue's professional singers.

Dress like Mrs. Roper to really join in the fun. Beyond the caftan muumuus and red curly wigs, think psychedelic prints, paisley, bright florals, or bold solids in oranges, purples, and pinks. The more flowy and flamboyant, the better. Plus chunky statement jewelry, beaded necklaces, oversized hoop earrings, gaudy cocktail rings, platform sandals, fuzzy slippers, and oversize sunglasses.

Prizes galore await lucky winners, and the night wouldn't be complete without a surprise performance. Dressing in costume is highly encouraged (but optional). So grab your best friends, channel your inner Mrs. Roper, and prepare for a night of laughter, games, and unforgettable fun.

Note: This is not a pub crawl. Instead it's one great night of dancing, games, and hilarious fun that all Helens will approve of. Tickets include the show, with theme drinks pay-as-you-go.

Mrs. Roper Romp is general admission $22 plus tax and fees. The show opens Saturday, July 12th and plays through Saturday, August 23, 2025. Show time is 8:00pm weekly. Run time is 90 minutes, with doors opening 30 minutes prior to start time.

A GOLDEN GIRLS MURDER MYSTERY: A FAMILY AFFAIR

Thank you for being a friend! Especially a Golden Girl friend!

Miami is nice but Atlantic City is better. Your favorite ladies from the ‘80s and early 90s are throwing a party, and you’re invited! Sophia, Blanch, Rose and Dorothy have worked long and hard to throw the perfect celebration, but will they still be celebrating when they discover that one of their party guests has murderous intentions? As Sophia attempts to lighten the mood with a song, someone’s attempting to lighten the mood with a BANG!

During this hour and a half performance, audience members will get to play detective as the Without A Cue Golden Girls mingle with the audience. As guests enjoy a cocktail, the ladies will delight the audience with their iconic banter. Once the performance begins, guests will become part of the action as they play detective and try to solve the mystery. At the end of the night, the audience will try to solve the mystery and guess whodunnit. One winner will win a prize.

"A Golden Girls Murder Mystery: A Family Affair is the 5th in our series of Golden Girls Murder Mysteries," said Connaughton. "The Golden Girls are returning to Resorts after a 2 year hiatus at the venue - and this is one of my favorite venues to present the show. We love its rich history and it's the perfect summer production to relive the nostalgia but with a murder mystery twist."

Connaughton added, "Dorothy's sarcasm will have your sides splitting, Rose's naivete will have you bent over in laughter, Blanche's sultry antics will have you laughing so hard tears will come to your eyes, and Sophia will just kill. Listen closely, gather the clues, and try to deduce who the killer is and win the prize! But most importantly, be entertained!"

A Golden Girls Murder Mystery is general admission $35 plus tax and fees. The show opens Saturday, July 12th and plays through Saturday, August 23, 2025. Showtime is 5:00pm weekly. Run time is 90 minutes, with doors opening 30 minutes prior to start time. Recommended for ages 13 and older.

Cocktails are available for purchase during the show and Resorts Casino Hotel has many wonderful eateries to visit before or after the production.

The Golden Girls Murder Mystery has sold out to thousands of patrons around the country on tour and in private/special event performances.