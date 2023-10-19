MEET THE OAKLEYS Comes to Freehold Next Month

Center Players presents Meet the Oakleys, an original historical play at historic Oakley Farms on Saturday, November 18th at 2pm and 6pm. The historical dramatization is produced in partnership with the Heritage Arts Program of the Freehold Township Heritage Society and will serve as a fundraiser to benefit the nonprofit missions of Center Players and Oakley Farm.

The living-history play written by Denise Warren and Richard Smith and directed by Bernice Garfield-Szita, introduces audiences to the inspiring and colorful lives of the families and perhaps even ghosts that lived in Oakley Farmhouse for over 300 years. Meet The Oakleys will be performed in this historic home in Freehold at 189 Wemrock Road surrounded by the same walls that sheltered these hardworking and courageous people. A lite buffet is included with each ticket.

Meet the Oakleys is based on the 13 families from Monmouth County who lived at the historic Oakley Farm from the early 1800s to the 1960s. The farm has seen victory and defeat, birth and deaths, feast and famine, joy and sorrow. Many are aware of the conflicts and tragedy of the Battle of Monmouth, but the farm saw its own share of important history as well. A cast of 12 local actors will don period costumes, and share family photos, and a video about the history of the farm will add authenticity to the production.

“Who would think an old house and farm nestled in Freehold for hundreds of years could have so many inspiring stories and perhaps ghosts from days long ago?” noted Center Players Artistic Director Bernice Garfield-Szita. “When Richard Smith and Denise Warren approached me with the concept of writing and producing a play about Oakley Farm and its residents beginning hundreds of years ago, some of whom were Richard's relatives, it really intrigued me.”

Seating is extremely limited; tickets are priced at $50 each (including service fees) and can be purchased at Click Here.

Celebrating its 22nd season at Center Playhouse, Center Players is a respected, award-winning organization, presenting high quality, engaging productions featuring local talent in downtown Freehold. In addition to their signature plays, the group also sponsors free play readings and other special events and offers dinner and theater packages with several local restaurants.