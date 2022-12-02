MCCC's Kelsey Theatre Presents 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS

Mercer County Community College's (MCCC's) Kelsey Theatre continues to bring merriment to area families in December with "'Twas the Night Before Christmas." This musical adaption of the famous poem runs Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 through Monday, Dec. 5. and is sure to delight. "Toys for Tots" gifts will be collected after the Dec. 2 performance, and children will be able to take pictures with Santa after all performances.

Kelsey Theatre is located on the college's West Windsor campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road.

Based on the classic poem that Clement Moore penned as a Christmas present for his children, "Twas the Night Before Christmas" embraces the anticipation and joy of the long-awaited midnight visit by a very special guest -- SANTA!

This musical adaptation features Santa, his eight tiny reindeer, some remarkably talented sugar plums, and the cutest mouse in New York City. The Moore family and their neighbors will create a magical winter wonderland circa 1822 New York for audiences of all ages to enjoy.

The cast includes Ken Ambs of Newtown, Pennsylvania as Clement Moore; Aaron Mason of Lawrenceville as William Moore, Whittleby, Sugar Plumb, Reindeer; Suzanne Borg of East Windsor as Margret Moore, Whittleby, Sugar Plumb, Reindeer, Snow; Mia Godfrey of Robbinsville as Charity Moore, Whittleby, Sugar Plumb, Reindeer; Gabriella Prince of Riverside as Charity Moore, Whittleby, Sugar Plumb, Reindeer Singer; Ed Patton of Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania as Kris Kringle; Sanai Brown of Trenton as Whittleby, Snow, Reindeer, Market Dancer, Santa Dancer; Morrigan Clarke of Lawrenceville as Anna Bentley, Reindeer Singer; Cathy Coryat of Cream Ridge as McGuilicutty, Narrator, Christmas Wrapper; Aniiya Darden of Trenton as Whittleby, Snow, Santa Dancer, Reindeer, Market Dancer; Hope Ghaffoor of Hamilton as Sally Marshall, Reindeer Singer, Poem Reindeer, Santa Dancer; Mark Johnson of Freehold as Bentley, Narrator; Xavier Knowles of Trenton as Jeremy Marshall, Reindeer Singer, Merchant, Poem Reindeer; Kate Kopera of Hamilton as Molly McGuilicutty, Narrator, Reindeer Singer, Christmas Wrapper; Cameron Miller of Trenton as Marshall, Narrator; Chandler Miller of Trenton as Bentley, Narrator, Merchant; Megan Moyers of Stratford as Sarah McGuilicutty, Santa Dancer, Reindeer, Narrator, Snow, Market Dancer; James Petrick of Lawrenceville as Jeremiah Marshall, Reindeer Singer; Catalina Rivera of Hightstown as Emma McGuilicutty, Narrator, Reindeer Singer, Poem Reindeer; Brielle Rowell of Trenton as Whittleby, Snow, Reindeer, Market Dancer, Santa; Dhasani Scaife of Trenton as Thomas McGuilicutty, Reindeer, Santa; Suzanne Smith of Fallsington, Pennsylvania as Marshall, Narrator, Christmas Wrapper; Campbell Tormey of Ewing as Victoria Bentley, Reindeer Singer, Narrator, Santa; and Jennifer Wahlberg of Hamilton as McGuilicutty, Narrator, Merchant.

The show's production team includes Director Diane Wargo, Music Director Pat Masterson, Choreographer Chelsea Wargo, Sound Designer Bernie McGowen, Producer/Light Designer M. Kitty Getlik, Stage Manager Virginia May McGowen, Costumer Louisa Murey, and Assistant Stage Managers Jana Graham and Danielle Miller-Winrow.