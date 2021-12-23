Luann De Lesseps to Return to the Ridgefield Playhouse

Countess LuAnn de Lesseps knows that money can't buy you class, but it can buy you an unforgettable evening of cabaret, starring an iconic cast member of "Real Housewives of New York," when Countess & Friends return to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, January 21 at 8pm. America's favorite Countess is teaming up with musical director Billy Stritch (best known for his work with Liza Minelli) and director Richard Jay-Alexander (who has worked with Kristin Chenoweth, Bernadette Peters, Barbra Streisand, Bette Midler) to present a brand new cabaret show. Count on dancing to Countess Luann's global hits "Money Can't Buy You Class," "Chic C'est La Vie" and "Girl Code," basking in her elegance and signature savoir faire, and enjoying an unforgettable evening with one of your favorite Bravolebrities.

Some might consider 13 seasons as a cast member of Bravo's hit show "Real Housewives of New York" to be more than enough work for a Countess. But on top of her RHONY success, Countess LuAnn de Lesseps has served a host for NBC's Open House, appeared on numerous national shows including Today, E! Entertainment, Watch What Happens Live, Wendy Williams, The Talk and Access Hollywood, to name a few. When off screen, Countess Luann can occasionally be found on stage, performing her cabaret show to adoring sold-out audiences and receiving rave reviews from Vanity Fair and The New York Times along the way.

Countess Luann's grand return to The Ridgefield Playhouse is more than a show, it's a full evening's celebration. Start with a visit to TerraSole in Ridgefield for dinner before the show and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entrée. Then head up to The Ridgefield Playhouse for a complimentary Japanese Whisky tasting courtesy of Beam Suntory, along with other House of Suntory favorites like Roku gin, Toki whiskey and a special Haku vodka to pair with Fever Tree tonic & club soda. After the show, stick around for the VIP Meet & Greet; limited tickets are available for an opportunity to share a moment with Countess LuAnn de Lesseps!

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($67; VIP Meet & Greet upgrade $90 additional) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.