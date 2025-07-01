LoMotion Live to Present THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



LoMotion Live will present The Diary of Anne Frank, the newly adapted stage version by Wendy Kesselman, running July 18–26 at the Parsippany Arts Center in Boonton, NJ (Lake Hiawatha).

Based on Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl and originally dramatized by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett, this powerful adaptation by Kesselman includes newly restored passages that offer a more complete and candid portrait of the young writer’s experiences in hiding during World War II.

“Anne Frank's voice still speaks to us with heartbreaking clarity,” said director Lauren Moran. “This adaptation makes her story feel even more immediate and human.”

Set in a secret annex in Amsterdam, the play chronicles the Frank family and their fellow occupants as they go into hiding from the Nazis. Through Anne’s diary entries, the audience is drawn into the intimate realities of life under constant threat, exploring themes of fear, love, hope, and resilience.

Performances will take place July 18, 19, 24, 25, and 26 at 8:00 PM, with a matinee on July 20 at 3:00 PM. All performances will be held at the Parsippany Arts Center, 1130 Knoll Road, Boonton, NJ.

Tickets are available online at https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/the-diary-of-anne-frank. For more information, contact the box office at 973-997-0148 or email lomotionlivve@gmail.com.

The cast features Ben Weisman as Otto Frank, Elissa Strell as Edith Frank, Rachel Perl as Anne Frank, Kara Freedman as Margot Frank, Michael Herbert as Mr. Van Daan, Miriam Salerno as Mrs. Van Daan, Noah Shidlovsky as Peter van Daan, Joe DeSpirito as Mr. Dussel, Missy Renwick as Miep Gies, and Mikey Miller as Mr. Kraler.

The production is directed by Lauren Moran, who co-produces with Ben Weisman. Set and lighting design is by Todd Mills, with sound by Jeff Knapp.

