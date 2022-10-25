Lake Street Dive Brings New Show and Special Guest: Monica Martin To NJPAC

See LAKE STREET DIVE at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday, February 5 at 7 PM for an easy going, semi-acoustic evening.

Concert goers can sing along as the band performs a revue of their 18-year catalog of songs. Join the band in their most relaxed, basement couch setting for deep cuts, fan favorites and maybe some works in progress. Also performing as a show opener is acclaimed singer-songwriter special guest: Monica Martin.



Lake Street Dive have matched its sophisticated musicianship with a fearless refusal to limit its sound. As witnessed on their most recent album, 2021's critically acclaimed Obviously, the Boston-bred band also possesses a keen talent for combining sociopolitical commentary with immediately catchy pop gems. With their current lineup comprised of founding members, Rachael Price (vocals), Bridget Kearney (bass), and Michael Calabrese (drums) -- as well as keyboardist/vocalist Akie Bermiss and touring guitarist James Cornelison -- Lake Street Dive continue to create joyously soulful rock & roll with equal parts ingenuity, intelligence, and irresistible abandon.



Although a certain spirited eclecticism has defined Lake Street Dive since its earliest days, the band's four original members (including former guitarist/trumpet player Michael "McDuck" Olson) first crossed paths while studying jazz at Boston's New England Conservatory of Music. The following year, the group experienced a new infusion of creative energy with the addition of Bermiss (previously their touring keyboardist), who has since begun sharing writing and arrangement duties.

Arriving in 2018, Lake Street Dive's self-produced sixth album Free Yourself Up, debuted in the top ten on the Billboard 200 and spent seven-and-a-half months on the non-commercial radio charts, with the smoldering hit single "Good Kisser" holding steady in the top five at Americana radio for over a month.



Singer and songwriter Monica Martin. Trained as a hairdresser, she didn't have musical plans beyond joke-singing harmonies over the radio. She fronted the acclaimed experimental folk-pop sextet, PHOX, formed just outside Madison, Wisconsin. Eventually, Monica moved to LA because "Wisconsin is cold as f*ck." She found a little periwinkle casita and feels more accessible than ever in the city of misfits. She's presently at work putting melodies to her "explorations in romantic f*ckery" with lowkey pop songs with blue note whispers, some golden-era Hollywood dramatics, and psychedelic flickers courtesy of a theremin.



Tickets for Lake Street Dive and Monica Martin go on-sale on Friday, October 27 at 10:00 AM and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting in person at the NJPAC Box Office, 1 Center Street in Newark, N.J.