LUCY DARLING OF THE HOLIDAYS To Play NJPAC In December

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will host Lucy Darling of the Holidays on Saturday, December 27 at 3 PM in Prudential Hall. The performance marks the return of award-winning magician and entertainer Carisa Hendrix in her acclaimed persona, Lucy Darling.

Described as part cocktail connoisseur and part raconteur, Lucy Darling is known for quick-witted banter and polished sleight of hand. The holiday edition introduces new material built around the season’s rituals and eccentricities, accompanied by musician and composer Mark Ettinger—longtime collaborator and member of The Flying Karamazov Brothers—on piano, ukulele, and other instruments.

Hendrix has toured internationally with the Lucy Darling character, earning recognition for combining stage magic with theatrical storytelling. Lucy Darling of the Holidays continues that approach in a light-hearted, family-accessible matinee setting.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Lucy Darling of the Holidays go on sale Friday, October 17 at 10 AM and will be available at NJPAC.org, by calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or at the NJPAC Box Office.