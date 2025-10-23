Kean Stage to Present THE SOUL OF BURT BACHARACH in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kean Stage will present The Soul of Burt Bacharach for two performances on Saturday, November 8 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Enlow Recital Hall (215 North Avenue, Hillside, NJ). The concert, produced by bassist Mike Griot, pays tribute to the music of Burt Bacharach, one of the most influential composers in American popular music.

The program will feature new arrangements of Bacharach’s most celebrated songs, including “What the World Needs Now Is Love,” “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head,” and “I Say a Little Prayer.” Griot describes the project as a lifelong dream: “I have held this idea in my mind since the age of nine, as an emerging classical cellist who was transfixed by the arrangements heard on the radio at the time. Even then, I knew those compositions were magical.”

The performance will include narration by Dave Popkin and feature musicians Dave Malyszko (piano), Damon Duewhite (drums), Carl Burnett (guitar), Manu Koch (keyboard), and vocalists Sara Devine, Vivian Sessoms, and Mike Davis, among others. A full ensemble of strings, horns, and rhythm section players will accompany the vocalists.

Griot, who has toured internationally across blues, soul, jazz, gospel, and hip-hop genres, has performed with artists including Sue Foley, Omar, Russell Gunn, Hezekiah Walker, and Gang Starr/Guru’s Jazzmatazz.