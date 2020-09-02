Kate Baldwin to Perform Live Outdoor Concert at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey

The concert will take place on September 25th.

On September 25th, Tony nominee and award-winning Broadway veteran Kate Baldwin will perform a one-night only benefit concert for The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey at their new Back Yard Stage in Florham Park, NJ. The event is titled, "A Kind of September: An Evening with Kate Baldwin" and proceeds from the ticket sales will go toward the support of the Theatre's artistic and education programming.

Ms. Baldwin, who performed at STNJ a number of years ago in Shakespeare's Henry V, and who has since performed in their Annual Gala Cabaret, will be accompanied by her long-time friend and collaborator, Georgia Stitt. Ms. Baldwin will perform signature songs from her rich repertoire that has evolved over the length of her acclaimed career. Hailed as "the redheaded firecracker" by Stephen Holden of The New York Times, the performance will include gorgeous music and expert storytelling from songwriters like Stephen Sondheim, Kander & Ebb, Jerry Herman and Ms. Stitt. "We suppose there are some things that Baldwin cannot do, but over the past decade we have yet to see her be anything but superb," said Steven Suskin of Playbill.

Last month, STNJ's Back Yard Stage production of Crazy Love! garnered both local and national acclaim, and The New York Times coined the event, "Medicine for the play-starved soul." Audiences were thrilled to be able to see a live performance again after so long, and they were able to enjoy having Shakespeare, Molière and Edna St. Vincent Millay's work come to life under a moonlit sky in a safe and beautiful environment.

For the A Kind of September concert with Ms. Baldwin on September 25th, STNJ will be expanding the seating capacity, adding some new lighting and sound features, and providing a limited amount of VIP cabaret-table seating, replete with champagne and tidbits to snack on during the concert. The concert begins at 7:30 and will last a little over an hour. A rain date is set for September 26th. Ticket prices range from $45 - $85, and all seating is socially distanced, following recommended guidelines. Audience members are required to wear masks. For more information, contact STNJ's Box Office at (973)408-5600.

