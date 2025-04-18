KNUFFLE BUNNY Comes to The Growing Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Growing Stage: The Children's Theatre of New Jersey will present, KNUFFLE BUNNY: A Cautionary Musical. Based on the book, Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Tale by Mo Willems and published by Hyperion Books for Children, KNUFFLE BUNNY: A Cautionary Musical features a script and lyrics by Mo Willems and music by Michael Silversher. This play was commissioned by The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and was first produced at the Kennedy Center during the 2009-2010 season. This production runs May 2-18 with performances on Saturdays at 4:00PM, Sundays at 2:00PM and a special opening night performance on May 2nd at 7:30PM. It is directed by Stephen L. Fredericks, TGS Founder/Executive Director with musical direction by Melinda Bass O'Neill and choreography by Cari Sanchez.

KNUFFLE BUNNY: A Cautionary Musical tells the story of Trixie, her father and her favorite stuffed bunny as they set off on a trip to the Laundromat. The trip brings wonder, excitement and joy to the lively toddler until she realizes that she has left her Knuffle Bunny back at the laundromat. Trixie does everything in her power to make her father understand the emergency, but her father fails to see the issue at hand. Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical is filled with adventure, song and dancing laundry!

KNUFFLE BUNNY: A Cautionary Musical features professional artists: Katelyn Loss (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer) of Madison, NJ as Trixie; Donald Danford (Arthur & Friends) of Hopatcong, NJ as Dad; Meg Foley (Don't Let the Pigeon Drive The Bus) of Morris Plains, NJ as Mom; Elaina Ragusa (TGS Debut) of Fairfield, NJ as Puppeteer/Others; Tyler Miranda (Arthur & Friends) of Highland Falls, NY as Puppeteer/Others and Kaya Snow (TGS Debut) of Oak Ridge, NJ as Puppeteer/Others.

