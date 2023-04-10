Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Joshua Henry to be Featured in THE MUSIC OF JEANINE TESORI at The College of New Jersey's Lyric Theatre

Joshua Henry to be Featured in THE MUSIC OF JEANINE TESORI at The College of New Jersey's Lyric Theatre

"The Music of Jeanine Tesori" is a musical revue featuring the composer's songs from musicals including "Shrek," "Thoroughly Modern Millie," "Violet," and more.

Apr. 10, 2023  

The College of New Jersey's Lyric Theatre will perform "The Music of Jeanine Tesori" on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 in the Kendall Hall Main Stage Theater. The show will feature Tony-nominated actor Joshua Henry.

"The Music of Jeanine Tesori" is a musical revue featuring the composer's songs from musicals including "Shrek," "Thoroughly Modern Millie," "Violet," "Soft Power," and "Fun Home." Henry will perform three songs from his Tony-nominated performance in "Violet."

Tesori is considered one of the "most prolific and honored female theatrical composers in history, with five Broadway musicals and five Tony Award nominations," explained Nathan Brewer, director of Lyric Theatre.

In preparation for the performance, the students had the opportunity to sing and gain new ideas and exercises from Tesori during a masterclass in November in New York.

"Actors can usually only rely on their own homework, analysis, and interpretation, with the help of a director, music director, or professor," Brewer said. "The opportunity to receive feedback from the creator of the work is unparalleled, and very few musical theatre students have the opportunity to work with legendary composers in the way that ours have."

The students will also have the opportunity to rehearse with Henry on the day of the show on campus. Henry performed as Rapunzel's Prince in the recent Broadway production of "Into The Woods."

"As a three-time Tony-nominated actor, Joshua Henry is in high demand," Brewer said. "Booking an actor who is so busy seemed like a long shot, but when I approached him about this performance last fall, he quickly responded with enthusiasm. In our conversations, he has made it clear that working with young artists is very important to him. I am confident that he will take this opportunity to make an impact in the lives of our students."

Last year, during Brewer's first year as director of Lyric Theatre, students from the academic course collaborated with Broadway composer Andrew Lippa, and performed his works with Broadway legend Kate Baldwin.

"The opportunity to learn from a living composer, and to perform their work with a Broadway performer who is closely associated with that composer, was a profound educational experience," Brewer said. "My students and colleagues at other universities were in awe of this opportunity at TCNJ. I decided at that point to continue with this model, and asked my students to vote for their dream composer. The overwhelming majority chose Jeanine Tesori."

Tim Amalfitano, a senior music education major, who grew up listening to Tesori's work, said meeting the composer "was a dream come true."

"This experience has reignited my spark for performing. Everything that we saw and heard in that room that day has been so useful in application with my studies," Amalfitano said. "I want to be a music educator when I graduate and have the chance to inspire and influence a new generation, teaching each individual how they learn best. The information that we learned is something that not only will I apply for myself, but I am so excited to share it with a new generation."

Ella Malatesta, a freshman accounting major, who will perform a song titled The Girl in 14G, which was written by Tesori for Kristin Chenoweth's studio album, also reflected on the experience.

"[Jeanine Tesori] taught us that musicality is one thing but the ability to express a song through your body is another. She worked one on one with each of the soloists to help them tell the story of their respective songs," Malatesta said. "As Jeanine is the composer of the songs, it was wonderful to get her input and to hear about her experiences writing each of the songs."

The upcoming Lyric Theatre performance will take place on Wednesday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m. in the Kendall Main Stage Theater. For tickets, visit the TCNJ Box Office.

TCNJ Lyric Theatre is a course open to all majors at TCNJ. Learn more.

Founded in 1855 as the New Jersey State Normal School, TCNJ delivers an exceptionally high-quality education, in a collaborative and supportive environment. The college has the sixth highest four-year graduation rate among all public colleges and universities. It is ranked by Money as one of the top 15 public colleges "most likely to pay off financially," and U.S. News & World Report rates it the No. 1 public institution among regional universities in the northeast. The college is situated on 289 tree-lined acres in suburban Ewing Township, New Jersey, in close proximity to both New York City and Philadelphia. A strong liberal arts core forms the foundation for a wealth of degree programs offered through the college's seven schools: Arts and Communication; Business; Education; Engineering; Humanities and Social Sciences; Nursing, Health, and Exercise Science; and Science.

TCNJ School of the Arts and Communication is home to the departments of Art and Art History, Communication Studies, Design and Creative Technology, Journalism and Professional Writing, and Music.



Photos: First Look at Sharon Lawrence as Katharine Graham in THE SHOT Photo
Photos: First Look at Sharon Lawrence as Katharine Graham in THE SHOT
Get a first look at Sharon Lawrence as Katharine Graham in The Shot at NJ Rep.
Photos/Video: Jay Leno Celebrates Reopening of Bergen PAC with Historic Drive and Ribbon C Photo
Photos/Video: Jay Leno Celebrates Reopening of Bergen PAC with Historic Drive and Ribbon Cutting
Jay Leno celebrated Bergen Performing Arts Center's (bergenPAC's) reopening of the theater in Englewood, N.J., with a historic drive through town and ribbon cutting. Jay Leno attended the private reception at Benzel-Busch Mercedes-Benz Automotive Dealership in Englewood, N.J. for a private reception taking photos with the Mercedes-Benz 1955 Gulfwing and the all-new AMG EQS Sedan from Benzel-Busch to bergenpac to cut the ribbon before his performance to a sold-out audience of over 1300 people. Check out photos and video here!
Jersey City Theater Center Presents Free BLACK SPACE Web Series with Ashley Nicole Ba Photo
Jersey City Theater Center Presents Free BLACK SPACE Web Series with Ashley Nicole Baptiste
Jersey City Theater Center presents the latest installment of Black Space, hosted by Ashley Nicole Baptiste, a free web series that celebrates Black artists, educators and culture. 
New Jersey Premiere of THE PROM Comes to the Old Library Theatre Photo
New Jersey Premiere of THE PROM Comes to the Old Library Theatre
Old Library Theatre (OLT), Fair Lawn Recreation Department's resident theatre company, will present the New Jersey Community Theatre premiere of the Broadway musical, THE PROM, over two weekends, April 14th through April 23rd.

More Hot Stories For You


Spring Solo Series At Vivid Stage Includes Harry Clarke, April 27-30Spring Solo Series At Vivid Stage Includes Harry Clarke, April 27-30
April 10, 2023

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, begins with 101 Humiliating Stories by Lisa Kron on April 13, kicking off their three-week Spring Solos Series. Second in the series is The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey by James Lecesne; third is Harry Clarke by David Cale.
BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY by Pearl Cleage Announced At McCarter's Berlind Theatre, May 6- 28BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY by Pearl Cleage Announced At McCarter's Berlind Theatre, May 6- 28
April 10, 2023

McCarter Theater will welcome audiences to Pearl Cleage's love letter to friendship and the Harlem Renaissance, BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY, on stage in the Berlind Theatre May 6th through the 28th. The play marks the McCarter directorial debut of Associate Artistic Director Nicole A. Watson. 
Luna Stage Premieres THE GROUND ON WHICH WE STAND, April 29-30Luna Stage Premieres THE GROUND ON WHICH WE STAND, April 29-30
April 10, 2023

Luna Stage has announced the World Premiere of THE GROUND ON WHICH WE STAND, a multi-writer, site-specific performance exploring the history and impact of The James Howe House from 1780 to present day. The Howe House is the first property in the Township of Montclair to be owned by an African American and formerly enslaved person, and has been the site of much current controversy.
Joshua Henry to be Featured in THE MUSIC OF JEANINE TESORI at The College of New Jersey's Lyric TheatreJoshua Henry to be Featured in THE MUSIC OF JEANINE TESORI at The College of New Jersey's Lyric Theatre
April 10, 2023

The College of New Jersey's Lyric Theatre will perform 'The Music of Jeanine Tesori' on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 in the Kendall Hall Main Stage Theater. The show will feature Tony-nominated actor Joshua Henry.
Photos: First Look at Sharon Lawrence as Katharine Graham in THE SHOTPhotos: First Look at Sharon Lawrence as Katharine Graham in THE SHOT
April 10, 2023

Get a first look at Sharon Lawrence as Katharine Graham in The Shot at NJ Rep.
share