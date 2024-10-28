Jordan Kai Burnett and Jonathan Randell Silver Will Reprise Roles in GENE & GILDA at George Street Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



George Street Playhouse has announced the complete cast and creative team for Gene & Gilda, written by Cary Gitter and directed by Joe Brancato. Gene & Gilda will begin previews on Tuesday December 3 with an opening night set for Friday December 6 for a limited run through December 22, 2024. Tickets are available now at www.georgestreetplayhouse.org.

The cast of Gene & Gilda will include Jordan Kai Burnett (Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike Live) and Jonathan Randell Silver (Virtuous Life of Joseph Andrews), who are reprising their roles from the original Penguin Rep Theater production as Gilda Radner and Gene Wilder respectively.

The creative team of Gene & Gilda will feature scenic design by Christian Fleming (Miss Saigon, National Tour), costume design by Gregory Gale (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), lighting design by Jose Santiago (The Immigrant), sound design by Max Silverman (The Sabbath Girl: A New Musical), wig design by Bobbie Zlotnik (Emojiland), and Dance Consulting byRyan Kasprzak (Southern Comfort). Samantha Flint (tick, tick…BOOM!) will serve as the Production Stage Manager.

Beloved entertainers Gene Wilder and Gilda Radner come to vivid life in this hilarious and heartfelt play. Follow the famous couple from their first meeting through their personal and professional ups and downs, all the way to their poignant farewell. An intimate portrait of two comic legends in love—and the lives they led beyond the laughter!

Tickets to Gene & Gilda begin at $25 and are now on sale at www.georgestreetplayhouse.org. Groups of 10 or more save 20 percent. Three play subscriptions are also available and begin at $114.75.

Comments